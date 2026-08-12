Vijay Sethupathi's film with Balaji Tharaneetharan titled 'Baththa'; film to hit screens on October 1

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) The makers of director Balaji Tharaneetharan's upcoming film, featuring popular Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, on Wednesday announced the title of the film as 'Baththa' and said that it would hit screens worldwide on October 1 this year.

The film, presented by Star Studio18 and well known director Atlee, and jointly produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios Production, marks the third collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and director Balaji Tharaneetharan.

Their previous films together -- 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom' and 'Seethakathi' -- were both critically acclaimed with 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom' going on to emerge a superhit. Needless to say, the fact that the two have once again come together for 'Baththa' has raised the expectations of fans and film buffs from the film.

'Baththa' will also mark the reunion of Vijay Sethupathi with director Atlee. It may be recalled that director Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi had earlier worked together in the immensely popular pan Indian blockbuster 'Jawan'. While Atlee had directed Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan, he has produced 'Baththa'. Also, while Vijay Sethupathi had played a pivotal role in 'Jawan', he has now played the lead in 'Baththa', which is being presented by Atlee.

Lijomol Jose, who played a pivotal role in 'Jai Bhim', is playing the female lead in this film, which has music being scored by Sai Abhyankkar, one of the most promising young composers.

Cinematography for the film is by Selvakumar SK while R. Kalaivanan has served as the film's editor. T. Muthuraj is the Production Designer, and Ashwin Murugan has worked as the film's co-producer.

'Baththa' has been produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, Alok Jain, and Ajit Andhare.

Bringing together leading actor Vijay Sethupathi, director Balaji Tharaneetharan, and some of Indian cinema's prominent production houses, Baththa is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 1.

--IANS

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