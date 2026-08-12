'Club football still has a lot to offer': Slot reveals why he rejected Netherlands role

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Former Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to become the next head coach of the Netherlands, saying he wants to continue working in the daily environment of club football.

Slot had emerged as a leading contender to replace Ronald Koeman after the Netherlands' 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. The Dutchman held discussions with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB), but eventually decided against taking the position.

The 47-year-old explained that his preference at this stage of his career is to work closely with players on a daily basis, something he believes cannot be replicated in international football.

"At this stage in my career, I prefer to see myself on the training pitch with my players every day. Something that is simply not possible in the same way with a national team. And why I chose not to continue the talks and not to start negotiations on what a possible contract might look like," Slot told Voetbal International.

"I have enormous respect for the national team and for the KNVB and can only be positive about the professional manner in which the talks proceeded that week. For now, I believe club football still has a lot to offer me."

Slot also rejected any suggestion that financial terms were responsible for his decision to end discussions with the KNVB.

The former Feyenoord coach has been without a club since leaving Liverpool in May. His exit came after just one season in charge, having guided the Merseyside club to the Premier League title in his first campaign.

Despite the Netherlands job being viewed as an attractive opportunity, Slot believes he can still contribute more at club level before considering a move into international management. The Dutchman also made it clear that coaching his country remains an ambition for the future.

"It would be a great honour to represent my country as national coach one day. However, this was not the right moment for me," he concluded.

--IANS

sds/bc