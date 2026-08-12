ISI takes direct control of Lashkar, Jaish, Hizbul operations after Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) There has been a complete change in the pattern of operations of terror groups in Pakistan.

While Lashkar-e-Taiba has gradually stepped up its activities, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed have largely remained subdued in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. One of the most significant changes observed in the functioning of these groups is that their top leadership is no longer directly calling the shots.

The Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) has put in charge a Brigadier and a Colonel to oversee the operations of all three terror groups, and things move only once the two officers give the go-ahead.

An Intelligence Bureau official said the shift in operational strategy has also changed the way terrorists belonging to these groups carry out their activities.

“There is complete operational synergy following this restructuring of the top command,” the official said.

The intelligence agencies have reported several times that over 500 terrorists are waiting on the other side of the border to infiltrate into India through the LoC.

Earlier, the three terror groups -- Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) -- had separate command centres and operational heads overseeing the infiltration. As per the changed strategy, these aspects are now being looked after by Brigadier Iqbal and Colonel Owaiz.

Earlier, five to six terrorists would attempt to infiltrate together. Now, the ISI has ensured that only three terrorists make an infiltration attempt at a time. The group would comprise one terrorist each from Jaish, Lashkar and Hizbul Mujahideen, rather than operatives from a single terror outfit.

An official said that this has been done to ensure complete operational synergy. “Moreover, the instructions on infiltration are coming from the ISI officials and not from the leaders or handlers of these three terror groups,” the official pointed out.

Dr. Abhinav Pandya, founder of Usanas Foundation, says that most of these terror groups are deliberately lying low as they are recalibrating.

Groups such as the Hizbul Mujahideen have failed to carry out their activities after the abrogation of Article 370. This explains why the ISI wants complete operational synergy and also has decided to take control of the operations of these terror groups.

The ISI also wants a blanket cover over the identity of chiefs of these terror groups, Dr. Pandya explained.

“Pakistan also will be very careful not to be caught anytime there is an act of terror. They will do everything to cover their trails and hence are trying to execute attacks in the hinterland through their proxies,” Dr. Pandya says.

This is because of the change in India’s security doctrine where any act of terror will not be considered as a cross-border strike, but as an act of war against the country.

Officials say that in addition to changing strategy along the LoC, the ISI is also trying to recruit locals in Jammu and Kashmir. The ISI is relying very little on its scholars in Jammu and Kashmir to reach out to the youth. It has been using its scholars in Afghanistan and also in Africa to reach out to the youth and radicalise them.

Once the recruitment is complete, these youth would be trained to undertake lone wolf attacks. They would also impart training on the preparation of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) using local material and then be asked to carry out strikes.

Another official explained that this strategy lets Pakistan cover its tracks, and in the event of an attack, India would not be able to blame Islamabad for it.

The intention is to keep radio silence, while trying to focus on building an image internationally. Any attack that leads back to Pakistan would earn the wrath of the Indian armed forces while also ruining Pakistan’s international image, which it has been building with the help of paid pressure groups and think-tanks, officials note.

--IANS

vn/snj/skp