Sambhavna Seth opens up about heartbreak and failure through all seven IVF cycles

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress and dancer Sambhavna Seth has spoken about the heartwrenching phase of her life when she underwent not one but seven IVF cycles, only to face back to back failures.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Tum Ho Naa- Ghar ki Superstar', the YouTuber was seen talking about her journey of strength and resilience as she opened up about her journey of delayed motherhood and the support she received from her husband Avinash.

Asking Sambhavna about her journey before entering parenthood, host Rajeev Khandelwal said, "Iss khushi ke kshan tak pahunchne se pehle ka jo safar tha, woh kitna mahatvapurna tha." (The journey before reaching this moment of happiness was incredibly significant)

To which Sambhavna replied “10 saal humaari shaadi ko ho gaye, next month 10 saal complete ho jaayenge. Aur kyunki humein pata tha ki humne ek doosre se shaadi kari hai, toh embryo freezing humne shaadi se hi pehle kar li thi, thinking ki jab humein plan karna hoga toh hum easily kar lenge. Lekin kehte hain na, upar wale ki marzi hoti hai, uske saamne kisi ki nahi chalti. Toh humaare naseeb mein jo likha tha, woh fail hue humaare. Jab humne transplant karaye, woh fail hue. Ek failure, doosra failure, laga teesra ho jaayega. Phir dobara IVF karaane lage, phir teesra cycle, chautha cycle... aise 7 cycles IVF ke karaaye hue hain. A woman goes through so much, ki ek aurat mein hi itni shakti ho sakti hai.”

(We have been married for 10 years, and next month we will complete 10 years of marriage. Since we knew we were going to marry each other, we had our embryos frozen even before the wedding, thinking that whenever we planned for a child, it would be easy for us. But as they say, everything happens according to God's will, and no one can go against it. What was written in our destiny was that our attempts failed. When we had the embryo transfers done, they failed. One failure, then another failure… we thought the third one would work. Then we started IVF again, then came the third cycle, the fourth cycle... in total, we have undergone seven IVF cycles. A woman goes through so much; only a woman can possess such immense strength)

Praising her husband, Avinash Dwivedi, she said, "Mere husband ne mujhe uss waqt support kiya ki koi tere peeche ho na ho, mujhe nahi chahiye baccha, tum kyun karna chah rahi ho? Main khush hoon tumhare saath. Lekin yeh meri fight thi, main karna chahti hoon. Mujhe bachchon se pyaar hai, mujhe chahiye baccha. Avinash ke parivaar ko dena hai aisa koi pressure nahi tha mere upar, phir bhi out of love I carried on. Aur humne milkar fight ki ki humein iss journey ko anjaam tak leke jaana hai."

(My husband supported me during that time and told me, ‘Whether anyone stands by you or not, I am with you. I don't need a child—why do you want to go through this? I am happy with you.’ But this was my fight, and I wanted to continue. I love children, and I wanted a child. There was no pressure on me to give a child to Avinash’s family, yet I carried on out of love. Together, we fought to ensure that we saw this journey through to its conclusion)

Later, she revealed that with a lot of difficulties, she is today blessed with twin babies in her hands and is thankful for the law of surrogacy, due to which she could experience motherhood.

–IANS

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