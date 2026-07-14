July 15, 2026 12:01 AM हिंदी

Sambhavna Seth marks 10 years of marriage with Avinash Dwivedi, celebrates journey to parenthood

Sambhavna Seth marks 10 years of marriage with Avinash Dwivedi, celebrates journey to parenthood

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Sambhavna Seth celebrated a major milestone in her personal life as she marked her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Avinash Dwivedi on July 14.

The actress shared a heartfelt note that reflected on their journey from falling in love to embracing parenthood.

Taking to her social media account, Sambhavna shared a picture of herself and Avinash twinning in casual denim outfits.

The actress looked chic in a white fitted top paired with distressed wide-leg jeans, while Avinash complemented her in a white T-shirt layered with a blue overshirt and blue denims.

Alongside the picture, Sambhavna wrote, 'Happy 10th Anniversary to us.

Best love stories keep finding new beginnings.

15 years ago, we found each other.

10 years ago, we promised forever.

This year, we became parents.

No gift could ever be greater than this.'

For the uninitiated, Sambhavna and Avinash tied the knot in 2016 after dating for many years. The couple has often documented their personal and professional lives through their popular YouTube vlogs.

A few months ago, the couple embraced a new chapter in their lives by becoming parents, a milestone Sambhavna described in her social media post as the greatest gift they could have ever received.

On the work front, Sambhavna rose to fame with her performances in Bhojpuri cinema and Hindi television. She has also participated in reality shows including 'Bigg Boss'.

Avinash and Sambhavna met on a dance reality show, where he was a contestant and she was the judge.

For the uninitiated, Sambhavna has earlier spoken about having many miscarriages following which she felt depressed.

The couple opted for surrogacy to embrace parenthood.

–IANS

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