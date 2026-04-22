Samay Raina calls comedy special ‘Still Alive’ his most ‘honest’ effort

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Comedian Samay Raina, who is getting a lot of positive response to his recently released comedy special ‘Still Alive’, has called it an honest effort towards his craft.

The comedy special was released on April 7, 2026, and has crossed 53.4 million views on YouTube, setting a new global record as the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special in the world, by total views on a single upload.

Talking about the comedy special, he said, “Still Alive is the most honest thing I have ever made. I owe every view to the people who never stopped showing up”.

‘Still Alive’ recorded over 22 million views within its first 24 hours, an extraordinary debut for any long-form content, let alone a stand-up special. Within a week of release, the special had crossed 48 million views. Today, at 53.4 million views, it stands alone at the top of the global leaderboard for full-length stand-up comedy, on any platform, anywhere in the world.

The special captures the comedian’s journey in its most raw and unfiltered form. It is not a set about someone who survived a scandal. It is a set about someone, who chose to be exactly who he is, honest, sharp, dark when it needs to be, and genuinely funny. The special comes a year after the controversy that unfolded on the sets of his show ‘India's Got Latent’, which invited backlash and legal trouble for the comedian.

The controversy erupted after a remark made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. The episode went viral, triggering a cascade of FIRs across multiple states, summons from the National Commission for Women, an inquiry by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, and intervention that reached the Supreme Court of India. Samay Raina took down every episode from YouTube, and co-operated with authorities including a six-hour interrogation session at the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in Navi Mumbai.

Then, in August 2025, he returned to the Stage with the Still Alive & Unfiltered India tour commenced in Bengaluru and Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, Talkatora Stadium. The tour then went global Europe, Australia, and the USA.

--IANS

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