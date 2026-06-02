Randeep Hooda turns storyteller for baby girl, shares heartwarming book-reading session

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, on Tuesday afternoon, shared a heartwarming glimpse of fatherhood as he turned storyteller for his infant daughter, Nyomica

The actor took to his social media account to post a candid picture from a book-reading session with his little one.

In the picture, Randeep is seen seated beside his wife, actress-model Lin Laishram, who is cradling their baby daughter.

Dressed casually in an orange T-shirt and shorts, the actor appears engrossed in reading from a children's book, while the baby listens from her mother's lap.

Sharing the photograph, Randeep captioned it as, "Every storyteller dreams of finding a new audience.”

“Nothing prepares you for the joy of telling stories to the one who looks at you like you're the whole world.”

For the uninitiated, the actor and Lin welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 10 this year. A month later, the couple revealed her name as ‘Nyomica Hooda’.

Explaining the meaning of the name Randeep through his social media post back then had revealed that it that meant "Divine Grace, Freedom and vastness like the sky." The name was lovingly chosen by Randeep's sister, Anjali Hooda.

For the uninitiated, Randeep married longtime partner Lin Laishram in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29, 2023.

Professionally, Randeep has carved a niche for himself with his intense performances.

He made his Bollywood debut with Mira Nair's acclaimed film 'Monsoon Wedding' in 2001. Over the years, he delivered memorable performances in films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Jannat 2', 'Jism 2', 'Highway', 'Kick', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Main Aur Charles', 'Sarbjit', 'Sultan', 'Baaghi 2' and others.

On the digital front, he recently earned praise for his performance in the web series, 'Inspector Avinash'.

–IANS

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