Aarav tells music director Darbuka Shiva: It was because of you that I got married!

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) Disclosing that the music of music director Darbuka Shiva had played a big role in his wedding, well known actor Aarav has now said that he had impressed the bride and her family by singing the music director's 'Visiri' song and that was how his wedding had happened.

Participating in the pre-release event of director Dayal Padmanabhan's eagerly awaited period crime thriller 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' as a guest, actor Aarav, during the course of his speech, turned to the film's music director Darbuka Shiva and thanked him.

He said with a smile, "Darbuka Shiva bro, your music has played a big role in my life. It was because of you that I got married."

Going on to explain how exactly the popular music director's music had played a role, he said, " Usually, when bridegrooms visit the bride's side, they ask if the bride can sing. When we had gone to see the bride, I had simply asked if the bride could sing. Those present there said, "Why should only brides sing? Let the bridegroom sing."

Aarav then added with a smile, "So, I sang your song 'Visiri' and that was how my wedding happened. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have now announced that they are considering the possibility of releasing the eagerly awaited crime legal drama on June 26 this year.

‘Jiivi’ fame Vetri plays the lead character of Arivumathi in the film, while Rangaraj Pandey plays Sivanandham. Brigida will be seen as Mallika, while Saravanan will be seen as Sargunam. Maaran plays Murthi in the film, alongside a roster of notable performers. Elevating these visuals to sublime heights is a masterful musical score by Darbuka Siva.

The film’s first look had been launched by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaran, who had appreciated the team’s conviction and sincerity after watching select visuals.

Directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhkku is produced by K.V. Sabareesh under the banner 2M Cinemas, with Dayal Padmanabhan also serving as co-producer under D Pictures.

On the technical front, screenplay and dialogues for the film have been penned by Kavitha Bharathi and Dayal Padmanabhan. Cinematography for the film is by M V Paneerselvam. Editing is by V Boopathi while music and background score are by Darbuka Siva.

--IANS

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