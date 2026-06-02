Centre changes registration rules for foreigners staying beyond 180 days

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) The government has revised rules governing foreign nationals seeking to stay in India beyond 180 days, now requiring them to register before the expiry of the 180-day period instead of after crossing the threshold.

Under the revised provisions, foreigners entering India on visas valid for 180 days or less and intending to extend their stay beyond the permitted period must now register at any time before the expiry of the 180-day limit.

The changes were introduced through amendments to the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025.

The move replaces the earlier provision that required registration within 14 days after the completion of 180 days from arrival in India.

In addition, the revised rules apply to foreigners holding visas for more than 180 days, but carrying a condition that each stay should not exceed the period. Such individuals will now be required to complete registration before crossing the 180-day threshold.

According to the government, registration beyond the permitted period in such cases will now be allowed only under emergent circumstances.

The new rules have also introduced changes relating to children born to parents where one or both parents are foreign nationals. Earlier provisions required parents to electronically notify registration authorities within 30 days of the child’s birth to avail visa-related services, including obtaining a visa or exit permission.

Under the revised framework, this requirement will not apply where either parent is an Indian citizen and wishes to retain Indian citizenship for the child. If a child later acquires citizenship of another country while residing in India, either parent must inform the registration officer within 30 days of the change in citizenship status.

Moreover, the notification introduced revisions to reporting requirements and administrative procedures for hospitals, nursing homes and other medical institutions providing lodging or accommodation facilities.

--IANS

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