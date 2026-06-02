Diaz shines as Colombia beats Costa Rica in international friendly

Bogota, June 2 (IANS) Colombia continued its preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a convincing 3-1 victory over Costa Rica in an international friendly at El Campin Stadium on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz was the star of the evening, scoring one goal and providing an assist as Colombia produced an impressive performance in front of their home fans ahead of the tournament, which begins on June 11.

Defender Davinson Sanchez gave Colombia an early advantage when he rose highest to head home from a Diaz corner kick. The hosts maintained control and doubled their lead soon after through Diaz, who combined well with Jorge Carrascal before calmly finishing from close range following a defensive mistake by the visitors, according to Xinhua.

Costa Rica responded positively and reduced the deficit in the 33rd minute. Andrey Soto found the net with a header after being set up by Josimar Alcocer, giving the visitors hope of a comeback before halftime.

However, Colombia remained the better side for most of the contest and sealed the result 10 minutes from full-time. Sporting Lisbon striker Luis Suarez latched onto a long pass from veteran playmaker James Rodriguez before firing a powerful shot into the far corner to make it 3-1.

This was a good test, even though we didn’t have the full group with us until yesterday,” Lorenzo said after the match.

“We have a lot of things to improve, but as the days go by, by spending time together and getting all of the players physically up to speed, I am confident that we will be in very good shape for the World Cup,” he added.

Colombia will play its final warm-up match against Jordan in San Diego on June 7 before beginning its World Cup campaign.

The South American side will open its group stage campaign against Uzbekistan in Mexico City on June 17. Colombia will then face the Democratic Republic of Congo and Portugal in its remaining group matches as it aims to progress to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica is not playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The men's national team was eliminated during the CONCACAF qualifying stages after finishing behind Honduras and Haiti.

--IANS

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