June 02, 2026 1:16 PM हिंदी

Tanishaa Mukerji takes a break from heat wave, indulges in some pool time

Tanishaa Mukerji takes a break from heat wave, indulges in some pool time

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji seems to have decided to beat the scorching summer heat with a relaxing poolside getaway.

The actress, giving fans a glimpse of her refreshing break through a series of pictures on social media, reflected on how she has been beating the heat.

Taking to her social media account, Tanishaa shared a set of sun-soaked pictures and videos from a luxurious property surrounded by lush greenery and a blue swimming pool. In one picture, the actress is seen seated by the poolside, dressed in a white swimsuit layered with a pink floral cover-up, while sporting oversized sunglasses.

Another picture captures her enjoying a dip in the pool as she splashes water around and soaks in the heat.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “A needed break from this heatwave!! #PoolVibes.”

Talking about Tanishaa Mukerji, the actress was born into one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated film families.

Tanishaa is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. She is the granddaughter of legendary actress Shobhana Samarth, and the niece of Bollywood icon Nutan.

Tanishaa is also the sister of Bollywood star Kajol, and sister-in-law of actor Ajay Devgn.

On the professional front, Tanishaa made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with 'Sssshhh...' and later appeared in films such as 'Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao', 'Neal 'n' Nikki', 'Sarkar', 'Tango Charlie' and 'One Two Three'.

Tanishaa Mukerji later found renewed popularity through reality television and emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants on 'Bigg Boss 7', where she emerged as the first runner-up.

--IANS

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