June 02, 2026 3:38 PM हिंदी

Anu Aggarwal opens up on journey of self-awareness and healing

Anu Aggarwal opens up on journey of self-awareness and healing

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) ‘Aashiqui’ fame actress Anu Aggarwal has shared a reflective message on the importance of self-awareness and emotional healing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a candid picture of herself and captioned it as, “I have learned that truly looking after others begins with looking after yourself. Self-awareness begins the moment we start noticing where we are betraying our own truth. The more honestly we see ourselves, the more deeply we return to ourselves. And that return is healing.” Anu also added the hashtags such as, “#SelfAwareness #Healing #Mindfulness #ConsciousLiving #AnuFunYoga.”

In the picture, the actress could be seen clicking a selfie while posing for the camera.

Anu regularly shares her posts, and previously she posted a video titled “I Am Loving Awareness. It feels amazing! I found this—until the time you are aware, you are not really living. Being mindful is pleasurable.”

On the professional front, Anu Aggarwal's acting journey began in 1990 with the romantic drama “Aashiqui.” In an Instagram post, Anu had revealed that films were never part of her plan and that Mahesh Bhatt’s direction simply happened to her. She said the film changed her life overnight and completely transformed her journey.

Sharing a collage of pictures featuring herself and co-star Rahul Roy, Anu recalled how the opportunity came unexpectedly while she was on her way back to Paris. The former actress captioned her post, “I didn’t enter films the way it may seem. In retrospect, films were never the plan. I was on my way back to Paris— wrapping up work in India before returning to modeling. That’s when Aashiqui came to me. Three months— and I would be back. But one film changed everything overnight. The media called me a ‘reluctant actor’. They came to me.”

Anu Aggarwal has also appeared in several other Hindi films such as “Ghazab Tamasha,” “King Uncle,” “Khal-Naaikaa,” “The Cloud Door,” “Janam Kundli,” and “Ram Shastra.”

--IANS

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