Anil Kapoor enjoys Europe getaway with wife Sunita, calls it a land of magical memories

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor has shared glimpses from his recent Europe getaway with wife Sunita Kapoor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Mr. India’ actor, on Tuesday gave a sneak peek into his memorable trip. In the caption, Anil described the scenic destination as a “picture-perfect” land filled with magical moments. He posted his pictures and captioned them as "Montenegro: the picture-perfect land that gave me magical memories!.”

In the first image, the actor could be seen striking a pose with Sunita. Other solo photos feature Anil Kapoor striking candid poses for the camera. The 69-year-old actor exuded charm in an all-black outfit, which he paired with stylish sunglasses. Notably, Anil’s ‘Badhaai Ho Badhaai’ co-actor and friend Shilpa Shetty was quick to take note of his post and reacted by commenting, “My favourite place You looking faaab @anilskapoor.”

Yesterday, Anil Kapoor had lauded veteran Hollywood actor-director Clint Eastwood for his inspiring approach to life. He took to his X handle to share a note for the legendary filmmaker, wishing him on his birthday. The ‘No Entry’ actor tweeted, “Happy Birthday, Clint Eastwood. Few people redefine longevity the way you have. Decades of unforgettable work, timeless characters, and an enduring spirit that continues to inspire artists across the world.”

On the professional front, the actor will be seen in a pivotal role in the upcoming thriller “Alpha,” which also stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is being touted as the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Apart from this, Anil has also been cast in Shah Rukh Khan’s highly awaited film “King.” The film will also mark SRK’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan.

The project also features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma.

--IANS

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