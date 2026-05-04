May 04, 2026 5:00 PM हिंदी

Samantha greets Trisha on her birthday; calls her an "indomitable force"

Samantha greets Trisha on her birthday; calls her an

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who joined scores of others in greeting Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan on the occasion of the latter's birthday on Monday, has called Trisha an "indomitable force".

Taking to her Instagram stories section, Samantha wrote, "Happy birthday Trisha Krishnan.Watching you evolve, endure and rise...strength to strength, always an indomitable force."

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan offered prayers at the world famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on the occasion of her birthday even as the unit of Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara unit greeted her by releasing her first look poster from the film.

UV Creations, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to release the first look poster and said, "Team #Vishwambhara wishes the gorgeous @trishtrashers a very Happy Birthday. Her portrayal of ‘Avani’ will be elegant and enchanting. MEGA MASS BEYOND the UNIVERSE. In Cinemas Soon."

For the unaware, actor Chiranjeevi had confirmed last year that the film would certainly hit screens in the summer of 2026.

In a video clip released by the film's makers on a day before the Telugu star was to celebrate his birthday, Chiranjeevi had said that a lot of people had doubts about why the film was getting delayed.

Seeking to answer this question, Chiranjeevi said, "The entire second half of this film is dependent on VFX and graphics. The efforts being put in by the makers to ensure that the best quality output is presented to audiences is the prime reason for the delay."

Stating that Vishwambhara was a wonderful story like the Chandamama, the Megastar had said it would appeal to children and to the child in every grown up individual.

The actor had said that the film would hit screens in the summer of 2026 as children loved the season of summer.

For those unaware, 'Vishwambhara' is the dream project of director Vassishta, who impressed audiences and critics alike with his debut film 'Bimbisara', which was also known for its strong visual effects.

Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature actress Ashika Ranganath in a pivotal role, alongside Kunal Kapoor.

Chota K Naidu has cranked the camera for this film, while the world of Vishwambhara has been intricately crafted by production designer AS Prakash.

Backed by the renowned UV Creations, the film has been mounted on a grand scale, with no compromise on quality or creativity. The producers are reportedly sparing no expense to ensure Vassishta’s vision is fully realized.

The film presents a grand canvas blending mythology, emotion, and cinematic spectacle. The film, which boasts a stellar technical crew, has been written and directed by Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner.

--IANS

mkr/

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