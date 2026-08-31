Samantha flaunts baby bump in black & white as she is captured at the airport

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen flaunting her baby bump in black-and-white attire as she was captured at the airport.

On Monday, the 'Yashoda' actress was clicked by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport.

Samantha aced the breezy avatar in a loose and comfy white shirt paired with black trousers. She kept the off-duty look simple yet chic with white-and-black sunglasses and open hair.

Ever since announcing her first pregnancy in June this year, Samantha has been sharing several sneak peeks from her journey towards motherhood with the netizens.

Recently, she uploaded a string of photographs on her official account, and the Insta users soon flooded the comment section with some baby names.

One of the cybercitizens suggested, "How about Samaira (Girl) or Samaraj (Boy)? Perfect mix of Sam & Raj! Take care, Samantha garu!"

Samantha responded to the suggestion in a hilarious manner, saying, “SAMRAJ. A little full of ourselves, don’t you think?” accompanying by a laughing emoji.

Prior to this, Samantha dropped a glimpse of her pregnancy workout on social media.

She revealed that her approach towards fitness and training has changed post-pregnancy. The 'Khushi' actress further went on to share a disclaimer that she has been strength training for a long time now and is working out during pregnancy only after getting a 'go-ahead' from her doctor.

Dropping a couple of photos of herself sweating it out in the gym, Samantha wrote, “A little disclaimer: I’ve strength trained for years and have continued through pregnancy with my doctor’s clearance. My trainer is also certified in prenatal training, and everything you see here is modified for my body, my experience, and my pregnancy.”

“Every pregnancy is different, so please don’t use my workouts as a guide for yours. Speak to your doctor and work with someone qualified before exercising during pregnancy," she went on to add.

--IANS

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