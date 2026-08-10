August 11, 2026 12:12 AM हिंदी

Samantha, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Sharma part of Sony's expansive content slate for this festive season

Samantha, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Sharma part of Sony's expansive content slate for this festive season

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced its expansive festive-season content slate on Monday, and it has some big names such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Sharma.

This festive season has been kick-started by the beloved reality game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18', which premiered on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on Monday at 9:00 PM. The latest season hosted by Amitabh Bachan enjoys the campaign thought ‘Sochna Padega’.

Taking the entertainment quotient a little higher, cricket icon Rohit Sharma will be making his television debut with his own show.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will also be turning host for the true-crime series 'Crime Patrol 2026'. The show will familiarize the viewers with the extraordinary real-life crime cases in a unique style.

The exciting content slate will also include the Indian Game Show, hosted by popular television couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. The show will have celebrities coming together for some fun challenges.

This festive season, the viewers will also get to witness 'Scam 2010', made under the direction of the National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The Sony LIV, Birla Studios, and Applause Entertainment series will show the rise and fall of a massive financial empire.

The promising entertainment slate by Sony also has Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit, hosting the Marathi edition of the iconic KBC format, 'Kon Honar Crorepati'.

Keeping in mind the Tamil audiences, Sony LIV will feature the cooking reality show 'MasterChef Tamil', with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They will also get to witness 'Tamil Idol', the Tamil adaptation of the celebrated singing competition format. Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman will be on the lookout for Tamil Nadu’s next singing talent.

As far as sport is concerned, Sony Sports Network will feature the India tour of Sri Lanka, Women’s T20 Asia Cup, Asian Games, and India’s all-format tour of New Zealand, making for three months of multi-sport action.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

World leaders express solidarity for Colombia over devastating earthquake which resulted in scores dead and missing

World leaders express solidarity for Colombia over devastating earthquake which left scores dead

La Liga nears kick-off with some clubs better prepared than others

La Liga nears kick-off with some clubs better prepared than others

Amitabh Bachchan delivers fire verses in new rap song from ‘KBC’

Amitabh Bachchan delivers fire verses in new rap song from ‘KBC’

Rohit Sen, Nibir Deka steer Guwahati Royals to five-wicket win over Dibrugarh Warriors, climb to top of the table of the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on Monday. Photo credit: APL

APL 2026: Rohit, Nibir steer Guwahati Royals to 5-wicket win over Dibrugarh Warriors, top of the table

India, Israel discuss development partnership and new avenues of cooperation

India, Israel discuss development partnership and new avenues of cooperation

U.S. Soccer opposes FIFA in latest controversy despite Trump support

U.S. Soccer opposes FIFA in latest controversy despite Trump support

PM-KISAN scheme boosts farming in Kathua, farmers report higher profits

PM-KISAN scheme boosts farming in Kathua, farmers report higher profits

Indian Ambassador presents credentials to Ukraine Minister, discuss strenghtening bilateral ties

Indian Ambassador presents credentials to Ukraine Minister, discuss strenghtening bilateral ties

US Ambassador Gor meets FS Misri in New Delhi

Sergio Gor meets FS Vikram Misri in Delhi

Salute Tiranga Cricket League (STCL) launches nationwide Cricket Talent Hunt to give young players a pathway to professional cricket.

STCL launches nationwide Cricket Talent Hunt to give young players a pathway to professional cricket