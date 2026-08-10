Samantha, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Sharma part of Sony's expansive content slate for this festive season

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced its expansive festive-season content slate on Monday, and it has some big names such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Sharma.

This festive season has been kick-started by the beloved reality game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18', which premiered on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on Monday at 9:00 PM. The latest season hosted by Amitabh Bachan enjoys the campaign thought ‘Sochna Padega’.

Taking the entertainment quotient a little higher, cricket icon Rohit Sharma will be making his television debut with his own show.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will also be turning host for the true-crime series 'Crime Patrol 2026'. The show will familiarize the viewers with the extraordinary real-life crime cases in a unique style.

The exciting content slate will also include the Indian Game Show, hosted by popular television couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. The show will have celebrities coming together for some fun challenges.

This festive season, the viewers will also get to witness 'Scam 2010', made under the direction of the National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The Sony LIV, Birla Studios, and Applause Entertainment series will show the rise and fall of a massive financial empire.

The promising entertainment slate by Sony also has Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit, hosting the Marathi edition of the iconic KBC format, 'Kon Honar Crorepati'.

Keeping in mind the Tamil audiences, Sony LIV will feature the cooking reality show 'MasterChef Tamil', with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They will also get to witness 'Tamil Idol', the Tamil adaptation of the celebrated singing competition format. Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman will be on the lookout for Tamil Nadu’s next singing talent.

As far as sport is concerned, Sony Sports Network will feature the India tour of Sri Lanka, Women’s T20 Asia Cup, Asian Games, and India’s all-format tour of New Zealand, making for three months of multi-sport action.

--IANS

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