Afghanistan security institutions lack transparency: UNAMA

Kabul, Aug 10 (IANS) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Monday released a report examining the steps taken by the 'de facto' authorities of Afghanistan since August 2021 to provide accountability in security institutions.

The report noted the steps taken by the authorities to promote discipline and oversight, including through directives and internal monitoring units within the main security institutions and by establishing new bodies mandated to address misconduct of security personnel.

"UNAMA found that while such steps have been taken, they have not been accompanied by sufficient transparency on oversight and accountability measures by de facto security institutions. These include by bodies established for this purpose, namely the de facto Security and Filtration Commission, the de facto High Directorate of Supervision and Monitoring of Decrees and Edicts, the de facto Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV) Commission for Hearing Complaints, and the de facto Supreme Court," UNAMA said in a press statement.

It also said that UNAMA documented instances where the authorities conducted arrests and investigations of reported misconduct of the security personnel.

But it also noted that "many complaints reportedly remain unresolved, while fear of reprisals, lack of trust in de facto authority institutions, and barriers - particularly for women who are subjected to multiple restrictions in their daily lives - discourage reporting of alleged misconduct."

"The limited amount of public information on complaints received, investigations conducted, and disciplinary or judicial actions taken by relevant de facto bodies undermines confidence and weaken deterrence" said Georgette Gagnon, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Officer-in-Charge of UNAMA.

The report covered accountability efforts since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August, 2021.

The report recommended that Afghanistan’s authorities strengthen accountability across all security institutions by ensuring that clear rules, procedures and codes of conduct are in place, consistent with international standards, and applied uniformly by all personnel.

It also called for accessible, safe and inclusive complaints mechanisms that allow all individuals, regardless of gender, to report concerns without fear of retaliation or discrimination, while ensuring protection of victims, witnesses and whistleblowers.

–IANS

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