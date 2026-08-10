August 11, 2026 12:10 AM हिंदी

India moves to join France-led FCAS sixth-generation fighter programme: Report

India moves to join France-led FCAS sixth-generation fighter programme: Report (File Image)

Kyiv, Aug 10 (IANS) India has begun formal steps to join France’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS) - a sixth-generation fighter programme that could give New Delhi access to next-generation combat aircraft technology while accelerating the development of the country's fighter aircraft, a report has stated.

Citing French defence news website Opex360, it said the information was based on documents from India’s Ministry of Defence presented to a parliamentary defence committee.

India’s Ministry of Defence has initiated work towards joining the French government-led FCAS programme. It had previously weighed participation in either of Europe’s two major sixth-generation fighter projects — France’s FCAS or the British-Italian-Japanese Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a report in Ukraine-based military website ‘Militarnyi’ detailed.

In March 2026, the former Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan said that India intended to join one of the two consortia and explore the development of a sixth-generation fighter. The situation changed after Franco-German cooperation on the New Generation Fighter (NGF), the centrepiece of the original FCAS architecture, broke down, the report mentioned.

After prolonged disputes over the project’s implementation, it said, France and Germany agreed in June 2026 to terminate their joint effort. France then turned to the possibility of working with new partners.

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier said in July that he supported opening the sixth-generation fighter programme to wider international participation, including countries beyond Europe, the report noted.

"For India, participation in the French project could provide access to next-generation fighter technology and accelerate the development of its own combat aircraft," it added.

With China already operating the J-20 and J-35 and testing sixth-generation fighter prototypes, the report said, the Indian Air Force and Navy are seeking to ensure they do not fall behind.

"India is also developing its own combat aircraft programs, including the fifth-generation AMCA fighter and the carrier-based TEDBF fighter. At the same time, participation in an international project could complement these programs and give the country access to emerging combat aviation technologies," it mentioned.

Recently, India’s defence minister said the country does not plan to acquire Russian Su-57E fighters and will instead prioritise upgrading its existing Su-30MKI fleet.

Last month, the Chief of Defence Staff, General N S Raja Subramani, held strategic talks with his French counterpart, General (Air) Fabien Mandon, in New Delhi as India and France continue to bolster defence ties across key domains.

According to the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), both Generals engaged in strategic talks to further strengthen India-France defence relations across several significant sectors.

--IANS

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