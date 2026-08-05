Salman Khan remembers friend Pradeep Rawat: Shared many good moments with you

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Salman Khan remembered his friend and late veteran actor Pradeep Rawat in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Salman dropped a still from the one of the scenes from their movie together 'Baaghi: A Rebel for Love' on his Stories, along with an emotional note that read, "Shared many good moments with you brother...May you rest in peace. (sic)."

It must be noted that Pradeep Rawat and Salman worked together in the 1990 film 'Baaghi: A Rebel for Love'.

While Rawat was seen essaying the character of 'Buddha', Salman played protagonist Saajan Sood.

Pradeep Rawat passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday. The veteran actor was reportedly suffering from cancer which had relapsed.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Surendra Pal Singh also paid a heartfelt tribute to his ‘Mahabharat’ co-star Pradeep Rawat.

He uploaded a video of one of his scenes from ‘Mahabharat, and recalled their memorable association from the iconic television series.

His emotional note on social media went, “Gone too soon, but never forgotten. @i_pradeeprawat Working alongside Pradeep Rawat ji in Mahabharat is a memory I will always cherish. His dedication, strength, and powerful presence as Ashwatthama left an unforgettable mark on every heart that watched him. Some journeys end, but true legends live forever through their work and the memories they leave behind. Rest in peace, my friend. Om Shanti. #PradeepRawat #Mahabharat #OmShanti.”

Surendra Pal Singh portrayed the iconic character of Guru Dronacharya, the royal preceptor of the Kauravas and Pandavas and father of Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s legendary 1988 television series “Mahabharat.”

Additionally, Riteish Deshmukh also remembered the 'Gajini' actor in a post that read, “I had the privilege of working with Pradeep Rawat ji… a true gentleman with a giant laughter. The room filled with laughter whenever he was around. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

--IANS

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