J.J. Abrams lauds Michael Giacchino’s for his ability to transform storytelling through music

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Hollywood director-producer J.J. Abrams has heaped praise on music composer Michael Giacchino saying that he knows the pulse of the scene, and has the ability to transform storytelling through music.

Michael Giacchino is known for his work in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, ‘The Batman’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘Zootopia’, and ‘The End of Oak Street’.

Heaping praise on Michael Giacchino, J.J. Abrams said, “He's such a storyteller; he really identifies, like any great composer does, a heartbeat of the scene and something that you might have had in there you might have been aware of it, but he sort of will excavate something and emphasize something, and all of a sudden everything just gets elevated because of it”.

He further mentioned, “So I just think that the sound design of the movie, the music of the movie, is, you know, in many cases, the things that you're hearing and not seeing are what activate our imagination”.

‘The End of Oak Street’ stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery.

The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Mitchell’s team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

‘The End of Oak Street’ is presented by Warner Bros. Pictures. Produced by A Bad Robot Production, A Jackson Pictures Production, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in cinemas and IMAX in India on August 14, 2026 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

--IANS

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