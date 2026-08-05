Paralympic Committee of India felicitates Glasgow 2026 para medallists

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Wednesday felicitated the country's medal-winning para athletes and their coaches for delivering India's best-ever performance in para events at the Commonwealth Games, following a historic campaign at Glasgow 2026.

India finished with seven medals in the para events at the Games, comprising three gold, two silver and two bronze, marking the nation's most successful outing in the competition's para disciplines. The felicitation ceremony was organised by the PCI in partnership with the M3M Foundation.

The athletes honoured included Sharmila Dhankar, who won gold in the Women's Shot Put F57, Shilpa Shyla (bronze, Women's Shot Put F57), Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting), Soman Rana (gold, Men's Shot Put F57), Shubham Juyal (silver, Men's Shot Put F57), Dilip Manadu Gavit (gold, Men's 100m T47) and Mohammed Basil (silver, Men's 100m T47).

The event also recognised the contribution of coaches and support staff, acknowledging their role in helping the athletes achieve success on the international stage.

PCI president Devendra Jhajharia praised the athletes for scripting a memorable chapter in Indian para sports.

"Our athletes have once again shown the world what determination, resilience and hard work can achieve. This historic performance is not just a medal tally; it is a testament to years of commitment from our athletes, coaches and the entire support system. I sincerely thank M3M Foundation for recognising our champions and standing firmly with the Paralympic movement. Such partnerships play a crucial role in helping our athletes dream bigger and achieve greater success," he said.

PCI chairperson Dr Payal Kanodia said the achievements in Glasgow reflected the courage and perseverance of India's para athletes while underlining the importance of creating an athlete-centric ecosystem.

"Every medal won in Glasgow is far more than a sporting achievement; it is a testament to extraordinary resilience, unwavering determination, and the indomitable spirit of the human will. Behind every podium finish lies years of relentless discipline, sacrifice, and the steadfast guidance of coaches, families, and support teams who have shaped these remarkable journeys," she said.

"Today, we celebrate not just victories, but the triumph of courage over adversity. My goal is to build a more inclusive, athlete-centric sporting ecosystem that empowers every para athlete with world-class opportunities, infrastructure, and support to realise their fullest potential.

"While this success marks a defining moment for India, it is not the destination; it is the beginning of a larger movement to establish our nation as a global powerhouse in para sports, where every athlete, irrespective of ability, is empowered to dream without limits and compete with confidence on the world stage," Kanodia added.

--IANS

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