Adnan Sami: Love, longing, heartbreak, joy, anger have their own language

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Playback singer Adnan Sami, who has released his latest single ‘Ishq Tamasha’, has shared that all the key emotions of love, longing, heartbreak, joy, sadness and anger have their own language, and the track depicts the emotions that go beyond words.

The music video features Adnan Sami in his element on the keyboard, adding to the song’s blend of timeless musicality and contemporary expression.

Talking about the song, Adnan Sami said, “Love has always been an emotion that evolves with the times, but at its core, it remains universal. ‘Ishq Tamasha’ is a song about emotions that sometimes go beyond words. Love, longing, heartbreak, joy, sadness or even anger, each of these feelings has its own language, and dance can express them in a way that words sometimes cannot. I really enjoyed exploring that idea through the music and visuals, while bringing it into a contemporary musical space”.

“My collaboration with Zee Music Company has given me the creative freedom to experiment with different sounds and forms of expression, and I hope Ishq Tamasha allows listeners to connect with the song through their own emotions and experiences. We’ve always been drawn to stories of love that feel larger than life. In books, films and songs, we celebrate them, but when that same love walks into the real world, people often dismiss it as madness… or simply call it tamasha. That thought became the heartbeat of Ishq Tamasha…Love has a language of its own. So does heartbreak, longing, hope, and joy”, he added.

Blending heartfelt melodies with pop-rock textures and expressive visual storytelling, Ishq Tamasha creates an immersive emotional experience that is designed to resonate across generations.

‘Ishq Tamasha’ is available to stream on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel and across all leading music platforms.

--IANS

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