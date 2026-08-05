August 05, 2026 7:23 PM हिंदी

Adnan Sami: Love, longing, heartbreak, joy, anger have their own language

Adnan Sami: Love, longing, heartbreak, joy, anger have their own language

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Playback singer Adnan Sami, who has released his latest single ‘Ishq Tamasha’, has shared that all the key emotions of love, longing, heartbreak, joy, sadness and anger have their own language, and the track depicts the emotions that go beyond words.

The music video features Adnan Sami in his element on the keyboard, adding to the song’s blend of timeless musicality and contemporary expression.

Talking about the song, Adnan Sami said, “Love has always been an emotion that evolves with the times, but at its core, it remains universal. ‘Ishq Tamasha’ is a song about emotions that sometimes go beyond words. Love, longing, heartbreak, joy, sadness or even anger, each of these feelings has its own language, and dance can express them in a way that words sometimes cannot. I really enjoyed exploring that idea through the music and visuals, while bringing it into a contemporary musical space”.

“My collaboration with Zee Music Company has given me the creative freedom to experiment with different sounds and forms of expression, and I hope Ishq Tamasha allows listeners to connect with the song through their own emotions and experiences. We’ve always been drawn to stories of love that feel larger than life. In books, films and songs, we celebrate them, but when that same love walks into the real world, people often dismiss it as madness… or simply call it tamasha. That thought became the heartbeat of Ishq Tamasha…Love has a language of its own. So does heartbreak, longing, hope, and joy”, he added.

Blending heartfelt melodies with pop-rock textures and expressive visual storytelling, Ishq Tamasha creates an immersive emotional experience that is designed to resonate across generations.

‘Ishq Tamasha’ is available to stream on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel and across all leading music platforms.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Global fundraising campaign launched to support families of Broad Peak avalanche victims (File image)

Global fundraising campaign launched to support families of Broad Peak avalanche victims

PoJK illegally administered by force under Munir's 'hard state' doctrine: Report

PoJK illegally administered by force under Munir's 'hard state' doctrine: Report

Adnan Sami: Love, longing, heartbreak, joy, anger have their own language

Adnan Sami: Love, longing, heartbreak, joy, anger have their own language

Salman Khan remembers friend Pradeep Rawat: Shared many good moments with you

Salman Khan remembers friend Pradeep Rawat: Shared many good moments with you

Paralympic Committee of India felicitates Glasgow 2026 para medallists in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: PCI

Paralympic Committee of India felicitates Glasgow 2026 para medallists

India, Sri Lanka exchange agreements on INR‑denominated Lines of Credit worth USD 350 million

India, Sri Lanka exchange agreements on INR‑denominated Lines of Credit worth USD 350 million

Dibrugarh Warriors overcome early jitters to beat Charaideo Sunrisers by five wickets in Match 8 of the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photo credit: APL

APL 2026: Dibrugarh Warriors overcome early jitters to beat Charaideo Sunrisers by five wickets

Elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir highlight structural flaws: Report (File Image)

Elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir highlight structural flaws: Report

2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier set to be held from February 22 to March 23

2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier set to be held from February 22 to March 23: Report

India's women physicists break barriers; head firms driving R&D growth

India's women physicists break barriers; head firms driving R&D growth