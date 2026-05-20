Salman Khan forgives paparazzi as they apologize profusely after his outburst

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) After Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s public display of anger both online and in real life, the paparazzi tendered an apology to the superstar at an event in the city on Wednesday.

As the actor walked into the success party of ‘Raja Shivaji’, he was swarmed by the paparazzi, who immediately apologised for their intrusive behaviour on Tuesday. The paparazzi were heard saying, “sorry” relentlessly as the actor walked in and greeted his friends from the industry.

Hearing the commotion, the actor leaned forward, and gestured the paparazzi asking what happened. As he heard their apology, Salman told them it’s alright in gesture.

Earlier, the actor had called out the paparazzi after being extremely miffed for creating a ruckus during his hospital visit and invasion of privacy. While the actor expressed his angst, netizens seemed confused by the captions put up by the superstar.

Salman took to his social media account in the wee hours of Wednesday morning and expressed his utter disappointment in the behaviour of paparazzi. He wrote, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with, took care to make sure that they also earn their bread and butter. But if they wanna make money from my losses, keep quiet, don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life (sic)”.

“Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena …. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga?”, he added.

In his final post, Salman warned, “Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa”.

The posts quickly grabbed attention online, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments section with support. A certain section of netizens seemed confused by the captions, and worried for the actor.

--IANS

aa/