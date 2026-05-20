PM Modi's 5-nation tour solidified India's status as an indispensable global power: BJP

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) In a major diplomatic milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-nation tour to the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy has marked one of the most consequential diplomatic engagements in recent years. This tour delivered immense strategic, economic, technological, and geopolitical gains that will directly benefit India's long-term national interests.

Sharing his perspective on this landmark achievement, In-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology department and Co-Incharge West Bengal, Amit Malviya said on his official X account that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is no longer viewed merely as a large market, but is increasingly seen as a leading power that is trusted, influential, and indispensable to the future global order.

At a time of profound global uncertainty, conflicts in West Asia, supply chain disruptions, and intensifying geopolitical competition, this extensive visit reinforced India's position as a trusted and stabilising global partner.

In the UAE, the visit secured deeper cooperation on crude oil supplies, LNG, and strategic petroleum reserves, reinforcing India's energy security amid volatility around the Strait of Hormuz, Malviya highlighted.

"The engagement also expanded the UAE's participation in India's strategic petroleum reserves and advanced local currency trade. The European legs of the tour yielded equally substantial outcomes," the BJP leader said.

"In the Netherlands, bilateral relations were elevated with a strong focus on future technologies, including semiconductors, chip manufacturing ecosystems, and cyber security, " Malviya added.

"Sweden emerged as a key partner for India's digital transformation, focusing on Artificial Intelligence, 6G telecommunications research, and advanced manufacturing," he highlighted.

"The Ministry of External Affairs also highlighted multiple concrete outcomes aimed at integrating India deeper into advanced European technology and manufacturing ecosystems," Malviya said in the post on X.

In Norway, during the India-Nordic Summit, the BJP leader in his X post said, discussions expanded into future-oriented sectors such as green shipping, Arctic research, and blue economy partnerships.

The tour reached another major geopolitical milestone in Italy, where ties were elevated to a special strategic partnership, expanding cooperation across defence co-production, aerospace, and critical minerals, while also advancing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

"Prime Minister Modi also engaged extensively with Nordic and European industry leaders, strengthening India's image as a premier destination for investment, innovation and trusted manufacturing," Malviya added in the X post.

Beyond the numerous agreements, the clear message from this tour is that India has become central to global supply chain diversification and stands as a reliable, democratic partner shaping the future global order.

--IANS

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