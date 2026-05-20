IPL 2026: Tejasvi Singh replaces injured Raghuvanshi as concussion substitute

Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders had to make a concussion substitution during their important match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Mumbai Indians after in-form batter and stand-in wicketkeeper Angkrish Raghuvanshi injured his hand in a field collision.

KKR replaced Raghuvanshi with Tejasvi Singh for the run chase in match 65 on Wednesday. "Ramandeep Singh has replaced Angkrish Raghuvanshi as a concussion substitute," KKR posted on X.

The incident happened during the 11th over of the Mumbai Indians' innings at Eden Gardens. Tilak Varma top-edged a delivery from spinner Varun Chakaravarthy high into the air. Both Raghuvanshi and Chakaravarthy ran for the catch and collided awkwardly, which allowed Tilak to escape. Raghuvanshi seemed to hurt his hand and left the field shortly after.

Initially, KKR put Tejasvi Singh in as the substitute wicketkeeper for the rest of the innings. They later officially named Ramandeep as the concussion replacement during the chase.

This injury raises concerns for KKR, which came into the match needing wins in their last games to keep their playoff chances alive. Raghuvanshi has been a key player for the team this season, scoring 422 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 146.52. The 22-year-old has also hit five half-centuries, including three in his last four innings, making him one of KKR's most dependable batters in the middle order.

Ramandeep has had a tough time finding consistency this season. Before losing his spot in the XI last month, the all-rounder scored only 82 runs in six innings. As the tournament reaches its final stages, KKR hopes Raghuvanshi's injury is not serious enough to keep one of their key players sidelined.

--IANS

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