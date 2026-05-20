ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan SG look to keep their end of the bargain against SC Delhi

Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant prepare for one final push for the title when they take on Sporting Club Delhi in the Indian Super League title race on a scorching summer night at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday night.

With five clubs – East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC, and Jamshedpur FC – still mathematically in contention heading into the last round of fixtures, the ISL 2026 season is set for a dramatic finish. Mohun Bagan know the equation is no longer entirely in their control, but the defending champions remain alive in the race for a historic third consecutive league crown.

The Mariners currently sit second in the table with 23 points from 12 matches, level with arch-rivals East Bengal but behind on goal difference. The Red-and-Gold Brigade’s goal difference is 18 compared to Bagan’s 13. Sergio Lobera’s side must first defeat Sporting Club Delhi and then hope East Bengal either drop points against Inter Kashi or fail to maintain their superior goal difference.

There is another route too. If both Kolkata clubs win, Mohun Bagan would require a 6-0 margin of victory combined with a 1-0 East Bengal win to overturn the goal difference deficit. A draw could also be enough if East Bengal lose and the Mumbai City FC versus Punjab FC clash ends level.

Despite the complicated permutations, Lobera insisted his players are focused only on the task in front of them. “We need to believe. To be honest, we are not in the scenario we wanted to be in, but there are still options. When there are options, we need to fight for them. We need to prepare well for the game, and we need to win,” the Spaniard said.

The Mohun Bagan coach confirmed that midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte, popularly known as Apuia, is unlikely to feature, while Jason Cummings remains doubtful. “About Apuia, most probably he is not going to play because he is not fit for tomorrow’s game. About Jason, we will try in the last training session. It will be difficult, but not impossible. Maybe he can play,” Lobera revealed.

Lobera also acknowledged that goal difference could ultimately decide the championship. “The most important thing is to win the game, but it is also in our hands if we can score enough goals. It is not easy, but it is not impossible either,” he said. “If we think this is going to be an easy game and that we are automatically going to score goals, then we are making a big mistake. We need to respect the opponent.”

Mohun Bagan will once again rely heavily on Dimitri Petratos and Jamie Maclaren in attack. Petratos said the squad remains fully motivated despite the pressure surrounding the final day. “We just have to go out there and give everything, focus on ourselves, and do our best. We will stick to the plan and go for it,” the Australian said.

“The motivation is obviously high. We have an opportunity to go out there and win the league,” he added. “Anything is possible. It is all about having a positive mindset. You never know what can happen in football.”

Sporting Club Delhi, meanwhile, arrive with little pressure but plenty of determination to spoil Mohun Bagan’s title hopes. Head coach Tomasz Tchorz believes his team can compete against the defending champions.

“We obviously want to win and try to finish in a better position,” Tchorz said. “We know Mohun Bagan need to win, and it will be a tough competition. But we have a mix of young and experienced players, we are disciplined, and we have trained hard… Everyone is motivated for the match. I think it is possible to beat Mohun Bagan. The game will be open, and we will go for a win.”

With Kolkata sweating through one of its hottest weeks of the year, the stage is perfectly set for a tense and emotionally charged final night where every goal could reshape the destiny of the ISL trophy.

--IANS

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