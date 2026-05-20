May 21, 2026 1:07 AM हिंदी

Jasmine Sandlas asks internal team to take over after mishap at Dehradun concert

Jasmine Sandlas asks internal team to take over after mishap at Dehradun concert

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Playback singer Jasmine Sandlas, who is known for songs like ‘Jaiye Sajana’ and ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0’, witnessed a mishap at her Dehradun concert. The mishap occurred near the audience area. It led to a brief moment of chaos at the venue.

A section of the barricading gave way, causing several attendees near the front to lose balance and fall, following which the concert was immediately paused. Jasmine, who noticed the situation unfolding from the stage, promptly stopped her performance and directed her internal team and on-ground security personnel to immediately take charge of the situation and ensure that everyone in the crowd was safe and attended to.

Eyewitness accounts at the venue shared that the singer appeared deeply concerned and was heard chanting “Waheguru” as efforts were underway to bring the situation under control.

The singer said, “I am so sorry guys, this is happening. Can my internal team take this over? I want my entire internal team to take this over. These security guys are very aggressive. I want my team to solve this immediately”.

Prioritising the safety of her audience above all else, Jasmine also addressed the crowd and urged the security team to handle the situation with care and sensitivity. She apologised to attendees for the disruption and specifically instructed the team to ensure that no one was hurt, reinforcing her commitment to audience welfare before the concert resumed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the singer recently struck gold with her track ‘Jaiye Sajana’ from the Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’. The film, which was a follow-up to ‘Dhurandhar’, which was released last year, and set unprecedented records at the box-office.

--IANS

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