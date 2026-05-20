May 21, 2026 1:08 AM हिंदी

PM Modi concludes Italy visit, departs for India

PM Modi concludes Italy visit, departs for India (Photo: @MEAIndia/IANS)

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday concluded his visit to Italy, marking the final leg of his five-nation diplomatic tour, which focused on strengthening India’s strategic partnerships, expanding economic cooperation, and enhancing engagement with key global players across Europe and other regions.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement issued after the Prime Minister departed from Italy, said the visit added “fresh momentum” to the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and further deepened bilateral cooperation across several sectors.

“India-Italy ties are going from strength to strength. The final leg of PM Narendra Modi’s five-country tour concludes. PM has departed for India after a successful visit to Italy marked by significant outcomes and fresh momentum in deepening the Special Strategic Partnership with Italy,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Italy comes at a time when New Delhi and Rome have been steadily expanding cooperation in trade, defence, clean energy, technology, connectivity, and Indo-Pacific engagement.

Over the last few years, ties between the two countries have witnessed renewed momentum, following the elevation of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2023 during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to India for the G20 Summit.

Since then, both countries have intensified high-level political exchanges and institutional cooperation mechanisms. Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Meloni have also developed visible political engagement on the global stage, meeting multiple times during international summits and bilateral engagements.

Officials said discussions during the Italy leg of the tour focused on boosting investments, enhancing cooperation in advanced manufacturing and defence production, and expanding collaboration in clean energy transition initiatives.

India and Italy have also been exploring stronger cooperation in sectors such as semiconductors, space technology, food processing, transport infrastructure, and maritime security.

Diplomatic sources indicated that regional and global issues, including developments in the Indo-Pacific, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and challenges related to energy and supply chains, also figured prominently during the discussions.

Italy is among India’s important trading partners in Europe, with bilateral trade growing consistently in recent years. Several Italian companies have expanded their footprint in India in sectors ranging from engineering and automobiles to renewable energy and fashion.

The visit marked the conclusion of Prime Minister Modi’s broader five-country diplomatic outreach aimed at consolidating India’s strategic and economic partnerships amid a rapidly evolving global geopolitical environment.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in New Delhi later on Thursday.

--IANS

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