Jain community in grief, outrage as car runs over three Sadhvis; two dead, accused held in MP's Rewa

Rewa, May 21 (IANS) Deep grief and widespread outrage have gripped the entire Jain community following a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa that claimed the lives of two revered Jain Sadhvis and left a third critically injured, police said.

The sudden and horrific nature of the incident, combined with the driver's immediate flight from the spot, has sparked deep resentment among community members, who gathered in large numbers at the hospital and local Dharmashala to demand justice and express their profound sorrow, officials said on Wednesday.

In the wake of the crash, the driver of the car fled the spot, prompting an immediate police pursuit.

The accused motorist managed to drive nearly 270 km away from the city before being apprehended.

Acting on a coordinated effort, the Bargi police set up a strategic blockade at the Bahoripar toll plaza in Jabalpur, where they successfully arrested the fleeing driver and subsequently notified the Rewa police.

The horrific road accident unfolded in Rewa on Wednesday afternoon when a speeding motorist ran over three Jain Sadhvis, leaving two dead and a third fighting for her life in critical condition.

The tragic incident occurred directly in front of the local Collectorate, where the three female religious leaders were walking peacefully along the edge of the roadside before being struck with immense force by a vehicle that had suddenly lost control.

According to official reports, the deceased ascetics have been identified as Shruti Mati Mata and Upasham Mati Mata.

Shruti Mati Mata tragically passed away on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

The other two injured Sadhvis were immediately rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital with the assistance of nearby bystanders who ran to help amid the chaos and distress.

Upasham Mati Mata later succumbed to her severe injuries while undergoing medical treatment at the facility, while the third Sadhvi, Arika Mata, remains in highly critical condition under close medical supervision.

The heart wrenching incident has sparked widespread grief and deep resentment throughout the entire Jain community.

Following the news of the tragedy, a massive crowd of community members gathered at both the hospital and the local Jain Dharmashala to express their solidarity and sorrow.

The bodies of the two deceased Sadhvis were respectfully placed for a final darshan so that devotees could pay their last respects before the mortal remains were taken away for the performance of their final rites.

Top administrative and police officials, including Commissioner B.S. Jamod, Deputy Commissioner Narendra Suryavanshi, and Superintendent of Police Gurukaran Singh, visited both the accident site and the hospital to manage the swelling crowds, review security, and take complete stock of the situation.

--IANS

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