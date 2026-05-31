Gautam Adani's vision for India's next era: Where energy meets intelligence

Ahmedabad, May 31 (IANS) For most of modern history, the sequence was predictable. Physical infrastructure came first -- roads, ports, power plants -- and technology followed, amplifying what had already been built. Adani Group Chairman Gauam Adani believes that sequence has fundamentally changed.

In his annual message for the financial year 2026, he makes the case that infrastructure and intelligence now reinforce each other from the ground up.

Before AI can think, energy must flow; before data can move, infrastructure must stand. Seen through this lens, the Adani Group's portfolio -- spanning ports, airports, energy, transmission, logistics, data centres and manufacturing -- is not a collection of disparate businesses, but a single integrated platform designed to connect the physical and digital worlds.

The Adani Group Chairman's central argument is that the next era of competitive advantage will not belong to organisations with scattered interests, but to those capable of combining infrastructure, energy, technology and execution into a unified system.

Long before AI became the defining technology conversation of our time, the Adani Group had already begun building the physical foundation required to support it.

The FY26 numbers reflect that strategy in full. The Adani Group invested more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore during the year -- one of the largest capital deployment programmes in corporate India. Renewable energy capacity crossed 19.3 GW following the addition of 5.1 GW during the year. The transmission order book expanded to Rs 71,779 crore.

Adani Ports handled more than 500 million tonnes of cargo. The greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport, one of India's largest aviation infrastructure projects, advanced the Adani Group's vision of integrated transport and connectivity networks. And the data centre business continued its journey towards a 2 GW platform by 2030.

Each of these milestones, Gautam Adani suggests, is part of a deliberate effort to build the backbone of India's next phase of growth -- not simply as assets in isolation, but as interconnected capabilities designed to reinforce one another at scale.

The argument carries particular weight at a moment when countries worldwide are confronting energy security concerns, supply chain disruptions and the infrastructure demands of AI adoption. The race for technological leadership, Gautam Adani contends, is increasingly a race for infrastructure readiness — where reliable power, connectivity and industrial capacity matter as much as innovation itself.

India enters this moment with a structural advantage that many mature economies do not possess. Rather than retrofitting ageing systems, it has the opportunity to build physical and digital infrastructure in tandem -- renewable energy, storage, logistics, ports, airports and data centres evolving as interconnected systems rather than standalone investments.

For Gautam Adani, the stakes extend well beyond economics. Throughout his message, he connects infrastructure to sovereignty, resilience and national capability — in energy security, digital infrastructure, defence manufacturing and critical supply chains. The underlying logic is unambiguous: nations that control the foundations of growth will be better positioned to navigate an increasingly uncertain world.

Perhaps the most telling observation in the Adani Group Chairman's message is that the challenge has shifted — from funding growth to building fast enough to meet demand. It signals not only confidence in India's long-term trajectory, but a recognition that execution has become the defining competitive edge. The era of capital scarcity has given way to one where the ability to deploy capital efficiently, consistently and at scale is the true differentiator.

Gautam Adani's FY26 message, at its core, is a bet on the decade ahead. Infrastructure gives a nation muscle; intelligence gives it mastery. But it is the convergence of both — delivered at speed and at scale — that will define the next era of global growth. India, he believes, is uniquely positioned to lead it.

The task is not simply to build more. It is to build the physical and digital foundations of a nation poised to define its century.

--IANS

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