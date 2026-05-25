Varun Dhawan reacts to Karishma Tanna’s pregnancy glow-up video, says ‘Baby’s gonna be wow’

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan recently reshared actress Karishma Tanna’s fun transition video, and dropped an adorable caption for her soon to-be born baby.

Sharing the video clip that featured a popular song his as the background score, Varun wrote, “Karishma congratulations the baby is gonna be wow.”

Karishma, who is currently embracing her pregnancy phase, looked radiant in the short video.

In the video shared on her social media account, Karishma Tanna was seen dressed in a loose white outfit while effortlessly grooving and transitioning to the song.

The actress was seen exuding pregnancy glow in the video.

Karishma, who is currently in her third trimester, has been keeping fans updated throughout her pregnancy journey and has often shared glimpses of her workout sessions and healthy lifestyle routines.

Recently, Karishma also celebrated her traditional South Indian baby shower ceremony, known as “Baayke” in Tulu culture.

In the video of her baby shower, Karishma had posted the beautifully captured moments from the traditional baby shower ceremony.

She also penned a long note in the caption, that read, “Still soaking in the love, blessings, and emotions from our very first South Indian style Godh Bharai together. Witnessing the beautiful Tulu rituals, sacred traditions, mantras, flowers, sarees, and every little custom so closely felt truly magical… almost like living a dream we had only imagined. From the poojas and family blessings to the warmth and love in every ritual, the entire day felt so pure, emotional, and deeply special for both of us and our little baby”.

“A dream come true in the most beautiful, traditional way. Our hearts are full. Feeling deeply grateful, protected, pampered, and surrounded by love as we step into this beautiful new chapter together”, she added.

For the uninitiated, Karishma Tanna married businessman Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022, and this is the couple's first baby.

–IANS

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