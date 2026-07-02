Sadie Sink shares her feelings about culmination of ‘Stranger Things’

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sadie Sink has shared that she has "bittersweet" feelings about the end of her hit streaming show ‘Stranger Things’.

The 24-year-old actress had her big career breakthrough portraying Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, the hit Netflix show, between 2017 and 2025, and Sadie has now admitted to having mixed feelings while watching the finale, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Nylon magazine, "I was watching it with my brother and he started crying and then I started crying. He was looking at us like, ‘Are you guys crying?’. It was just completely bittersweet”.

She further mentioned, “It’s been 10 years. It’s seen us through so many different phases of our lives. All good things must end”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Sadie, starred alongside Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, and Noah Schnapp on the TV show.

Since leaving the show, Sadie has starred in a West End production of Romeo and Juliet. The actress admits that she's loved her time in London, but she'll return to New York once the production wraps.

Sadie said, "It’s felt like such a chapter, being in London and really feeling like I’ve made a home for myself here. So to leave it and go back to my actual home, I’m like, ‘Wait, I don’t know’. But it’ll be good. I miss my home. The cats are ready to go back. They’re telling me all the time”.

Meanwhile, Sadie previously claimed she felt protected from the pressures of fame and success during her teenage years.

The actress told Glamour, "Looking back on my teenage years, growing up on the show, I was really protected by the people around me. And by myself too. I think I was super protective of who I was”.

Sadie shared that she struggled to reconcile her frustrations with recognising that she's in a fortunate position in life.

“When things were hard, when there would be certain pressures, or I’d be overwhelmed, I felt like I couldn’t talk about it because it was such an amazing thing that was happening. Sometimes you don’t feel like you can have any complaints or struggles”, she added.

--IANS

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