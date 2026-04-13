Sachin Baisoya-led Phoenix Hyderabad grab top honours at IGPL Invitational in Mauritius

Port Louis, April 13 (IANS) Phoenix Hyderabad secured an early advantage in the team competition at the IGPL, claiming the team honours at the IGPL Invitational 2026 Mauritius, hosted by Leander Paes at the Anahita Golf Course.

Phoenix benefited from Sachin Baisoya's outstanding performance, as he achieved his first IGPL victory. The 30-year-old, who scored 67-71-67 over the three days, led his team to first place, surpassing Mumbai’s Atri and RVR Delhi.

Phoenix star Sachin Baisoya secured the individual stroke play honours, while teenage Veer Ganapathy, representing GolfKonnect Bangalore, finished second, and their team placed ninth.

Phoenix finished 14-under over the three days, narrowly surpassing Atri, who scored 13-under. RVR Delhi totalled 12-under.

Phoenix scored 100 points, Atri 90, and RVR 80. The points earned in the IGPL Invitational will be totalled at the end of the season to determine the team champions. All IGPL events will feature a Team component.

The Phoenix team consisted of Baisoya, Raghav Chugh, Ranjit Singh, and Arjun Bhati. The Atri team included Olympian Udayan Mane, the prolific Aman Raj, Aadil Bedi, and Tushar Pannu. The Delhi team was made up of Shiv Kapur, Chiragh Kumar, Aryan Roopa Anand, and Gaurav Ghei.

In the team format, the two highest scores from each team were used to calculate the team score. Baisoya was the key player for Phoenix, and he was well supported by Raghav Chugh, who consistently performed as the next best on all days.

For Atri, Aman was the key player whose scores were tallied daily, alongside the efforts of Aman and Udyan. Regarding RVR, all four players contributed. On the first day, Aryan, Roopa Anand, and Shiv Kapur recorded scores. The following day, scores came from Aryan and Gaurav Ghei. On the final day, Kapur and Chiragh Kumar contributed.

This is the first time a team competition has been included in a stroke play event, with 40 players selected by various teams during an auction earlier this month.

--IANS

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