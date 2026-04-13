Bangladeshi citizens slam repeal of reform ordinances in Parliament

Dhaka, April 13 (IANS) Several prominent citizens in Bangladesh have expressed “strong anger and condemnation” over the national Parliament’s decision to repeal multiple reform ordinances, saying the move not only ignores public expectations but also goes against commitments made by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, with critics warning that the step undermines reform efforts and raises concerns over the government’s adherence to its own promises, according to local media reports.

The statement came on Sunday after the parliament on April 9 passed the National Human Rights Commission (Repeal and Reinstatement) Bill, the Supreme Court Judges Appointment (Repeal) Bill, and the Supreme Court Secretariat (Repeal) Bill.

In a joint statement, 31 distinguished citizens noted that civil society, along with the people, had long demanded passage of these ordinances as well as measures to address enforced disappearances and ensure the right to information.

They said that a special committee of the 13th parliament had suggested passing 98 of 133 ordinances unchanged, while recommending that some reform-related ordinances be repealed and to reintroduce others later as amended bills, Bangladesh’s newspaper The Daily Star reported.

The signatories described the move as a “thumbs-down to the aspirations of the people of the country.”

They added that the decision to repeal ordinances linked to “fundamental reform, the independence of the judiciary, and ensuring human rights” was taken, ignoring the people’s demands and despite the strong objection of the opposition party.”

“This is contradictory to the current government’s election manifesto and their repeatedly pronounced commitments. We strongly protest this,” read the statement .

The citizens also strongly criticised suggestions to subject the Right to Information (Amendment) Ordinance and the Enforced Disappearance Prevention and Remedy Ordinance to additional scrutiny, terming such moves “not at all desirable”.

Regarding the Human Rights Commission, they said that successive governments had pledged to make the body effective but had failed to do so.

According to the signatories, the existing law required urgent amendment to meet international standards, adding that passage of the ordinance could have ensured proper redress for the victims and empowered the commission to act against human rights violators.

They further stated that the ruling party had committed in its manifesto to make the Supreme Court Secretariat effective, cautioning that repealing the measure would erode judicial independence and revive executive influence over subordinate courts, The Daily Star reported.

Calling on the government to enact the ordinances through parliament, the signatories said, “Otherwise, there is no doubt that the people will once again become vocal in protest and undertake active programmes.”

--IANS

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