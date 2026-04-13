'Homage to valiant souls': Defence Ministry pays tribute to Op Meghdoot heroes on Siachen Day

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) On the occasion of Siachen Day, the Ministry of Defence on Monday paid tribute to the unwavering courage and commitment of soldiers guarding the icy heights of the world’s highest battlefield.

On April 13, 1984, the Indian Army mounted the secretly planned Operation Meghdoot and took control of the Siachen Glacier.

The PRO and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, Jammu Region, shared a message on the social media platform X, stating, “On the occasion of Siachen Day, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Cdr NC, and all ranks of Northern Command honour the unwavering courage and commitment of every braveheart who is steadfastly guarding the icy heights. We also remember and pay homage to the valiant souls who laid down their lives on the world’s highest battlefield."

The entire 'Operation Meghdoot' was very closely monitored at the Northern Command of the Indian Army, Udhampur, by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen M.L. Chibber, Lt Gen N.S. Cheema, Corps Commander Lieutenant General P.N. Hoon, Major General Amarjit Singh, then Major General General Staff (MGGS) for 15 Corps (Chinar Corps) in Srinagar; General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Infantry Division Major General Shiv Sharma and Commander 26 Sector Brigadier V.N. Channa.

One of the key officers involved in planning, execution and monitoring all aspects of the operation was Major General Amarjit Singh. His son, Jesse Singh, told IANS, "Today is the anniversary of Operation Meghdoot, 13th April 1984, Baisakhi Day, when my father General Amarjit Singh planned and executed the capture of Siachen Glacier. He picked 13th April as the D-Day for the launch of this Operation to capture Siachen, as 13th April 1873 was the raising day of his battalion, 01 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, which he commanded in 1968 in Satwari Jammu... He picked this date, keeping in mind the regimental ethos of JAK RIF as well as this being an auspicious Baisakhi day. Pakistan never thought a Sikh General would attack on such an auspicious day of the Sikhs, thus surprising them."

"His strategic vision and decisive leadership as MGGS Northern Command meticulously planned and executed the preemptive strike to secure the Siachen Glacier ...This audacious winter manoeuvre outpaced Pakistan’s ‘Operation Ababeel’, establishing Indian sovereignty over the world's highest battlefield and forever securing the nation's northern frontiers," he said.

--IANS

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