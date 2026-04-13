Nari Shakti Sammelan: PM Modi says India about to make one of the most significant decisions of 21st century

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the national-level 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan', and said that the Parliament is on the verge of making a historic decision in the coming days by introducing the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Addressing the large gathering at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, the Prime Minister started by paying homage to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and also extended Baisakhi greetings to the countrymen.

During this, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also shared a toll-free number -- 9667173333 -- which people can give a missed call to support the Modi government's Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bills.

Speaking about the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, PM Modi said, "India is about to make one of the most significant decisions of the 21st century; I say this with a strong sense of responsibility. This decision is dedicated to the Nari Shakti and Nari Shakti Vandan."

"Our Parliament is going to make a historic decision, which will give concrete form to the concepts of the past and fulfil the resolutions of the future. A resolve rooted in equality, where social justice is not merely a slogan, but an integral part of our work culture and decision-making process," he said.

"From the State Assemblies to the Parliament, the end of decades of waiting is 16, 17 and 18 (referring to April 16-18)," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that in 2023, in the new Parliament building, the first step was taken towards the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam.

"For it to be implemented on time, women's participation gives strength to our democracy. We have called a special session of the Parliament," he added.

The Sammellan saw participation from prominent personalities and women achievers across diverse sectors, including government, academia, science, sports, entrepreneurship, media, social work and culture.

The event brought together a wide spectrum of stakeholders to deliberate on the role of women in India's development journey.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Through this event, we are receiving the blessings of mothers and sisters from across the nation. I have not come here to wake you up or give you orders, but to seek your blessings. You all have come here from different parts of the nation, and I thank you for your time."

"Everyone had felt the need for women's reservation for decades, and discussions were also held. Over 40 years were spent on this deliberation. Every party and several generations made an effort towards this. Every political outfit took this forward according to their understanding. When Nari Shakti Adhiniyam was introduced in 2023, even then every political party passed it with consensus and then everyone had also demanded its implementation before 2029," he said.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that it was "unacceptable" that a Bill was passed but not implemented. Recalling the Opposition's stance, he said that the leaders were also "very vocal" that this be implemented soon.

"Keeping the 2029 deadline and the Opposition's demand in mind, we kept deliberating on the ways to do this, consulted experts, and now we have called for a special discussion on this issue in the Parliament. It is our effort that this time too, this work is done with dialogue, support and consensus. I have full trust that the way this Adhiniyam was passed, this time too, the Parliamentary tradition will reach new heights," PM Modi said.

"The women of the country will also feel good that everyone has taken this important decision in their favour," he added.

The programme is being organised as part of the Centre government's broader push towards women-led development and seeks to underline the importance of greater participation of women in decision-making processes.

The event comes in the backdrop of the landmark passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in September 2023, which marked a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies.

The legislation provides for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, a move widely seen as transformative for India's political landscape.

--IANS

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