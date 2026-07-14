Saanvie Tallwar opens up about Raqesh Bapat’s support on the sets of ‘Khamosh Aahatein’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Saanvie Tallwar has opened up about her experience of working with Raqesh Bapat in the horror thriller “Khamosh Aahatein.”

Speaking about their on-screen collaboration, the actress praised her co-star for his constant support and encouragement on set. Saanvie told IANS that his guidance helped her deliver a more confident and convincing performance. “I had a great working equation with Rakesh Bapat. I had seen him in Tum Bin so when I got an opportunity to work with him it was a good surprise. We share a good bond. With good costar your performance also becomes better.”

Talking about the thriller, she said, “Khamosh Aahatein is a psychological horror thriller that blends suspense, emotions, and the supernatural in a very gripping way. What makes it even more special is that while the primary cast is from India, the supporting cast includes talented actors from Pakistan and Dubai, giving the project a unique collaborative feel.”

"I play Ria, the central character around whom the entire story unfolds. She's a devoted mother, a loving wife, and a caring sister who believes that family is her greatest strength. She's compassionate, resilient, and will go to any extent to protect the people she loves. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes trapped in a mysterious Chakravyuh curse, where every promise demands a sacrifice. From that moment on, Ria's world changes completely, and the audience experiences every twist, emotion, and revelation through her journey.”

The ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’ actress added, “Playing a character who carries the emotional and psychological weight of the entire story was both challenging and incredibly fulfilling. It gave me the opportunity to explore so many different shades of one character. Those constant transitions made Ria one of the most challenging and rewarding characters I've portrayed.”

“Khamosh Aahatein” was released on July 10. In the show, Raqesh Bapat played the role of Saanvie’s on-screen husband.

Reflecting on the kind of opportunities she wants to pursue, the Saanvie Tallwar actress shared, “I'm open to exploring all kinds of roles as long as they challenge me as an actor. For me, it's always about quality over quantity. I'm looking for meaningful characters with depth, roles that have a purpose, allow me to grow, and leave a lasting impact on the audience. Whether it's a film, an OTT series, or any other medium, what matters most to me is a well-written story and a character I can truly connect with.”

--IANS

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