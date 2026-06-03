Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) S8UL Esports’ fighting game players Gurashish Singh (Soul) and Prateek Bhaunt (B Haunt) have officially qualified to represent India at the Asian Games 2026, competing in Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6, respectively.

S8UL’s Gurashish, Prateek to represent India in Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 at Asian Games

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) S8UL Esports’ fighting game players Gurashish Singh (Soul) and Prateek Bhaunt (B Haunt) have officially qualified to represent India at the Asian Games 2026, competing in Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6, respectively.

The duo secured their places by winning their categories at the National Esports Championships 2026 (NESC 2026), the official qualification event for India's esports team for the Games.

Soul, who previously represented India at the BRICS Esports Tournament 2025, became the national champion in Tekken 8. Meanwhile, B Haunt won top honours in Street Fighter 6, earning a spot on Team India.

Speaking on his qualification, Gurashish Singh aka Soul, said, “Representing India at the Asian Games is something every athlete dreams of. I've had the opportunity to wear the Indian jersey before at the BRICS Esports Tournament, but qualifying for the Asian Games is on a completely different level. The support I've received through S8UL's Fighting Games Talent Hunt Program has played a huge role in my journey, giving me access to coaching, tournament opportunities, and the resources needed to compete consistently. I'm grateful for the trust placed in me and fully focused on preparing to make India proud on the continental stage.”

The qualification process for Soul and B Haunt takes place ahead of the Asian Games, scheduled in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. Esports will feature 11 titles at the Games, reflecting its growing prominence in the continental sports scene since its debut as a demonstration event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang and its inclusion as a full medal sport at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Notably, the Street Fighter, Tekken, and King of Fighters series will compete under the Competitive Martial Arts category, which will be considered a single medal event.

“Winning NESC and earning the chance to represent India at the Asian Games is one of the biggest achievements of my career so far. The Fighting Games Talent Hunt Program gave me an opportunity that very few players in the ecosystem have had access to, and it has helped me grow tremendously as a competitor. I am excited for the challenge ahead and determined to give my best for the country,” commented Prateek Bhaunt aka B Haunt.

As part of S8UL’s talent hunt initiative, six athletes are chosen to receive professional coaching, fully sponsored participation in both domestic and international tournaments, complete travel support, a monthly stipend, and integration into the organisation's content ecosystem.

Additionally, Soul and B Haunt, along with Ansh Arora (Closing Regent), Prince (Prince), Mohammad Sameer (AK Arhaan), and Nakul Sharma (Weak Akuma), are participating in S8UL's Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 campaign. They are competing in qualification pathways for Fatal Fury, Street Fighter 6, and Tekken 8, aiming to secure spots at the world's largest esports event.

S8UL has been chosen as a Club Partner by the Esports Foundation for the second consecutive year. The organisation has qualified for EWC 2026 in Chess, Fortnite, and Honour of Kings and is actively competing in qualification events for other games.

Animesh Agarwal, aka 8Bit Thug, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL, said, “Seeing Soul and B Haunt qualify for the Asian Games is a direct outcome of that effort. Both of them have put in an immense amount of work over the past year, and they’ve made the most of every opportunity available to them. Representing India at an event of this scale is a huge achievement, and we’re proud to see them carry Indian fighting games onto one of the biggest stages in international sport.”

Beyond their success in fighting game disciplines, S8UL athletes have also achieved recognition in other Asian Games qualification routes. The organisation's League of Legends team, captained by Akshaj Shenoy (Kat Bot) and including Aakash Shandilya (Infi), Sanindhya Malik (Deadcorporal), Mihir Ranjan (Lotus), Ahmed Shahid (Nero), and Rahul Bisht (Bob), won at NESC 2026 and will now participate in the regional qualifiers from June 12 to 14.

Importantly, Kat Bot, Infi, Deadcorporal, and Lotus previously represented India in League of Legends at the Hangzhou Asian Games, finishing fifth.

--IANS

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