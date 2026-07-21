Biratnagar ICP in eastern Nepal receives first-ever containerised cargo train from Kolkata

Kathmandu, July 21 (IANS) The Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Biratnagar, eastern Nepal, on Monday received its first-ever cargo train carrying industrial raw materials imported from third countries.

Since the protocol to the Nepal–India Transit Treaty was amended last year to allow Nepal to use both bulk and container cargo rail services at the Biratnagar ICP, this is the first time that the ICP built with Indian assistance has received a direct cargo train.

“A freight train carrying 40 containers of canola grain, a raw material for Swastik Oil Industries, arrived at the ICP on Monday,” Umesh Shrestha, Chief Customs Officer at the Biratnagar Customs Office, told IANS. “A formal event is scheduled to be held on Tuesday afternoon at the ICP to mark the commencement of the direct rail service from the Indian port.”

The shipment was transported by a freight train operated by the Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), with all containers fitted with the Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS).

The freight train departed Kolkata Port on July 17 carrying 40 high-capacity containers bound for the Biratnagar Customs Yard at the ICP, the Consulate General of Nepal in Kolkata said earlier in a press statement.

The inaugural service was jointly flagged off by Nepal's Consul General in Kolkata, Jhakka Prasad Acharya, along with officials from Kolkata Customs, Kolkata Port and CONCOR.

“This ICP will now receive cargo train services regularly,” Shrestha said. “I have also learned that Nepali importers have been negotiating with CONCOR to transport fertiliser and sponge iron by rail in the near future.”

In November 2025, Nepal and India signed a Letter of Exchange (LoE) amending the protocol to the Nepal–India Transit Treaty, paving the way for both bulk and containerised cargo from third countries to be transported by rail to Biratnagar.

However, implementation of the provision took several months because of prolonged bureaucratic procedures in India.

Previously, the protocol to the transit treaty permitted only bulk cargo of four commodities—coal, clinker, cement and fertiliser—from third countries to be transported by rail to the Biratnagar ICP. The amended protocol also allows all types of third-country goods to be transported by rail to the Bhairahawa customs point in western Nepal.

Before the latest containerized cargo arrived at the Biratnagar ICP on Monday, the ICP in Birgunj, near the Indian town of Raxaul, had been Nepal's only rail-linked customs point for containerized imports arriving through Indian seaports.

“The railway service connected to the Biratnagar ICP is expected to reduce logistics costs by 20 to 30 per cent,” Shrestha said.

The rail service will reduce costs by lowering port demurrage charges, container detention fees and additional road transportation expenses incurred by Nepali importers. It is also expected to facilitate trade and strengthen the competitiveness of Nepali industries.

“Previously, importers had to rely on trucks to transport third-country goods from Kolkata that could now be transported more efficiently by containerised rail,” Shrestha said.

--IANS

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