Hema Malini says you can't succeed if you are ‘only having fun' in the film industry, calls for complete dedication

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Veteran superstar Hema Malini reflected on the values that have guided her remarkable six-decade journey in Indian cinema.

Talking about her success in the film industry, she said that it demanded complete dedication and discipline, lessons she learnt through years of training in Bharatanatyam.

Appearing on a recent episode of the singing reality show, 'Indian Idol', the actress credited the classical dance form for shaping her career and her approach towards work.

Sharing her experience, Hema said, 'Main ek shastriya nritya, classical Bharatanatyam jo sikha hai, usi ko main karti rahi from the age of 8. Bahut shows kiye maine aur akele karti hoon. Do ghante ka performance hota hai. Uske liye bahut dedication, concentration zarurat hai. That's why we are able to come into films. Film mein bhi iski bahut zarurat hai. Masti karenge toh nahi chalega. Okay, masti karo lekin jab kaam karne ka samay aayega toh you have to completely forget everything and dedicate yourself for that. Woh mujhe Bharatanatyam ke wajah se ye sikh mili hai.'

(I trained in the classical dance form of Bharatanatyam and have been practising it since the age of eight. I have performed numerous stage shows, often as a solo performer. A solo performance lasts nearly two hours and requires immense dedication and concentration. That is what prepared me for films. These qualities are equally important in cinema. You can't succeed if you're only having fun. It's fine to enjoy yourself, but when it's time to work, you have to forget everything else and dedicate yourself completely. That is the lesson Bharatanatyam has taught me)

The conversation began after rapper Badshah praised Hema's graceful personality, saying, 'Ma'am ko dekh ke aisa lagta hai ki Ma'am filmon mein aane se pehle hi superstar thi. Like she used to conduct herself like that, very dignified.'

(Looking at Ma'am, it feels as though she was already a superstar even before entering films. The way she carried herself was always so dignified)

Singer Shreya Ghoshal also recalled watching a popular video of a teenage Hema preparing backstage for a Bharatanatyam performance.

She said, 'Maine inki ek video dekhi hai... woh shayad us waqt 15–16 saal ki thi... Hema ji would have made debut at some point and ruled. She is the queen... Unhone kabhi bhi dance ko nahi chhoda. Ye mujhe bahut inspiring lagta hai.'

(I have seen one of her videos that keeps circulating on social media. She was probably just 15 or 16 years old. Even if Hema ji hadn't debuted with that particular film, she would still have entered the industry and ruled. She is the queen. What inspires me the most is that she never gave up Bharatanatyam despite her long and successful film career)

For the uninitiated, Hema Malini has been performing Bharatanatyam from an age of 6.

–IANS

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