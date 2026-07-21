Divyanka Tripathi tells Ruhaanika Dhawan: You taught me how to be a mommy

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Television actress Divyanka Tripathi has credited her onscreen daughter Ruhaanika Dhawan for teaching her how to be a “mommy” in real life.

Ruhaanika shared a picture with Divyanka along with her husband Vivek Dahiya and newborn twins.

Ruhaanika, who worked with the popular television actress in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, wrote: “From playing her little one to holding my Ishima’s little ones… life really has come full circle.”

She added: “I guess I can officially say she’s blessed with three kids now. And the twins couldn’t have asked for a cooler set of parents @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya.”

Divyanka took to the comment section and wrote: “You taught me how to be a mommy Ruh! Now these tiny ones have so much to learn from their Ruh dee.”

Yeh Hai Mohabatein was one of the longest running Indian television soap opera. The series starred Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan Patel, Ruhaanika Dhawan, and Aditi Bhatia. The story was initially based on Manju Kapur's 2011 novel Custody, with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein continuing beyond Custody's story in later episodes.

Divyanka and Vivek in May announced on social media that they have welcomed two baby boys.

Vivek wrote on Instagram: “The wait is finally over… ‘The Boys’ are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood. #Divek #babyboys #DivekBabies #twins #newparents”

The announcement post read, “We asked for happiness…God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.”

It was on Gudi Padwa in March, when the TV star couple announced that they are all set to become parents. Divyanka and Vivek’s love story kick-started on the sets of their show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”. Before getting married in Bhopal in 2016, the couple got engaged in January.

The actress became a household name for playing Vidya Pratapsingh and Divya Shukla in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

She had participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. In 2021, she participated at Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant, where she emerged as the runner-up.

--IANS

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