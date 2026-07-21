Lucy Hale pens tribute after father's passing: Our last phone call was perfect

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Lucy Hale has shared the news of her father's sudden passing, remembering him as a "mind-numbingly funny, sensitive, and deeply kind" man.

Hale shared a string of images of her late father and remembered their final moments together, tagging him as "the exact father I needed in this life.”

She wrote on Instagram: “I can’t believe I’m writing this, but my sweet daddy suddenly passed away on Friday. My dad was mind-numbingly funny, sensitive, and deeply kind. He adored his family, my step sisters, all his grandbabies, his dogs (and mine), his lifelong friends, and my stepmom, Stacy—the love of his life.”

The “Pretty Little Liars” star said her father was so proud of his career in farming and of his hometown in Milan, Tennessee.

“A true Southern man with a genuine soul and a love for fishing, hunting, golfing, and farming. I will miss buying him bass pro shop gift cards. And he unconditionally loved me and my sister. He never judged. Our relationship took on many forms over the years, and through it all was a deep soul bond. Our last conversation was beautiful.”

She recalled the last time meeting her father.

“The last time I saw him was beautiful. Our last phone call was perfect. My sister Maggie happened to be in town visiting me in LA when we got the call. She was sitting no more than three feet away from me.”

“That’s something only God and my dad could have orchestrated. I can’t imagine receiving that call alone or walking through these first surreal days by myself. I got to be with my sister. He knew I needed her. Thank you, Daddy, for that parting gift.”

Her spirituality and my beliefs are bringing me comfort right now, said Hale.

“I know my dad isn’t gone—he’s simply taken a different form. I’ll look for him everywhere, and I know without a doubt that he’ll stay with us. He’ll keep surprising us, sending little signs, and somehow still making us belly laugh.”

She concluded the post: “You are a legend, Daddy. Thank you for the lessons, the memories, the unconditional love, and for being the exact father I needed in this life. I’ll love you in this lifetime and all the others. Watch over us. Rest easy And please say a prayer for my step mom Stacy as she navigates this incredibly difficult time.”

“Emily In Paris” star Lily Collins took to the comment section and wrote: “I’m sending my love and all the hugs possible. I’m so sorry.”

Demi Lovato penned: “sending u so much love.”

--IANS

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