Nicole Scherzinger feels 'truly humbled' after performing at FIFA World Cup final

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Singer Nicole Scherzinger has looked back on her performance at the FIFA World Cup final, calling it an "incredible honor" to take the stage at one of the world's biggest sporting events.

Scherzinger shared a string of images of herself from her performance and heaped praise on the tournament for showcasing global unity, passion, sport and artistry.

She wrote as the caption: “Such an incredible honor to have performed on the world’s biggest stage at the #FifaWorldCupFinal. What an inspiring display of global unity and passion.”

“The sport, the artistry, it all came together in such a breathtaking way. Truly humbled and grateful for this monumental experience,” she wrote.

Substitute Ferran Torres turned out to be Spain’s hero as he scored the decisive goal in extra time as La Roja edged defending champions Argentina 1-0 to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 title at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

After a tense and fiercely contested 90 minutes ended goalless, Torres finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. The forward latched onto Nico Williams’ headed knockdown before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to seal Spain’s second FIFA World Cup triumph, their first since winning the title in South Africa in 2010.

The triumph capped a remarkable tournament for Spain, who went unbeaten throughout the competition and added a second World Cup crown to their historic 2010 success. Argentina, champions in Qatar four years ago, fell agonisingly short in their bid to retain football’s biggest prize.

Scherzinger is a member of the R&B and pop group the Pussycat Dolls. With two albums and over 55 million records sold worldwide, the Pussycat Dolls became one of the world's best-selling female groups ever.

Scherzinger has received nominations for a Grammy, two Laurence Olivier Awards and a Tony Award.

--IANS

dc/