Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings with parents at Mahakaleshwar Temple after National Award win

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan recently visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings following his first-ever National Award victory.

The ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor, who won the Best Actor honor for his performance in ‘Chandu Champion,’ was seen expressing gratitude at Baba Mahakal’s temple along with his parents. During the spiritual visit, Kartik and his family participated in the temple’s sacred Shayan Aarti and offered prayers with deep devotion.

Kartik was seen with folded hands in the Nandi Hall before paying his respects at the sanctum. Several pictures and videos from his temple visit have surfaced online. For the outing, he sported a white t-shirt and blue denim jeans.

Interestingly, Kartik’s visit comes shortly after he achieved a major milestone in his career at the 72nd National Film Awards, where he was honoured with the Best Actor award for ‘Chandu Champion,' where he played the role of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

Directed by Kabir Khan, “Chandu Champion” showcased the inspiring journey of Petkar and highlighted his determination to overcome challenges.

Kartik Aaryan had shared a heartwarming glimpse of the special moment when his name was announced as the winner of a National Award. The actor had captured his mother’s emotional reaction to the proud achievement and highlighted the immense joy and pride his victory had brought to his parents.

Taking to Instagram, he had shared a video capturing the unforgettable moment when he was announced as the National Film Award winner. The clip featured the actor’s raw emotions as he watched the live announcement of the awards ceremony alongside his family.

As his name was announced as the Best Actor winner for ‘Chandu Champion,’ Kartik screamed with joy before sharing emotional hugs with his parents. The video had also shown Kartik’s parents sharing the special moment with him as they hugged and congratulated their son. His mother planted a kiss on his cheek.

"Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I’ve carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion,” wrote Kartik Aaryan.

--IANS

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