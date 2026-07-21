Revathy on CJP Protest: Cops unleashing violence reminds us of British violence during our freedom struggle!

Chennai, July 21 (IANS)Actress Revathy Asha on Tuesday expressed concern over the police action on protestors during the 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi, saying that "protectors unleashing violence" on the "orders given by their seniors" reminded one of the "British violence during our freedom struggle."

Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts on the police action on protesting students, Revathy wrote, "#cjpprotest #cjp The protectors unleashing violence… orders given by their seniors!!! Reminds us of the British violence during our freedom struggle… the officers were British but the soldiers were Indian… they had to obey, else they would be punished! Today we are seeing a repeat but the difference is both the cops on the ground and their seniors are Indian!!!"

She went on to point out that protest was a way to voice out dissent "It was peaceful !!! What ever the demands, it should be heard and discussed...not silenced with violence… The children are voicing out their concern - hear them, talk to them… not beat them… with Sonam Wangchuk and the students of our country."

She also published an open letter to all the police officers.

In her letter, which was titled 'An Open Letter to Every Police Officer in India', she wrote, "Dear Police Officer, Today, I didn't just watch students protest. I watched the people sworn to protect them stand against them. Your uniform is more than a badge of authority. It is a promise. A promise that citizens can raise their voices without being treated like enemies."

Revathy, in her letter, further said, "Every order you receive carries a choice. The choice to remember why you took that oath. Today, you had an opportunity to make history. You could have walked beside those students.

You could have formed a protective corridor instead of a barricade. You could have escorted them safely to the gates of Parliament and said, 'These are your children. Hear them.' What a powerful message that would have been."

Pointing out that the police were meant to protect the people - regardless of who was in power, Revathy said,"One day, these students will become doctors, teachers, engineers, judges, entrepreneurs, and maybe even police officers. When they remember this day, what do you want them to remember about you? That you raised a baton...or that you stood between power and the people, exactly as the Constitution intended?"

She concluded the letter saying, "History rarely remembers the orders.It remembers the courage. From one citizen who still hopes you'll choose the Constitution over fear, Jai Hind."

--IANS

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