June 25, 2026 7:55 PM हिंदी

Russia eyes gasoline imports from India amid refinery disruptions: Report

Russia eyes gasoline imports from India amid refinery disruptions: Report

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Russia is working to launch large‑scale seaborne gasoline imports from India to address a widening domestic fuel shortfall caused by a wave of Ukrainian drone strikes on refinery infrastructure, a new report has said.

The report from Ukraine-based Kyiv Post said draft amendments to Russia’s Tax Code would extend an existing subsidy mechanism for companies undertaking gasoline imports from India.

"Under the proposed rules, the subsidy would be calculated based on an indicative gasoline price on the Indian market and the cost of shipping fuel from Indian ports to Russia," the report said.

The State Duma’s budget and tax committee has backed the bill, the media house said, citing an RBC report.

Russia's subsidy support for Indian refined crude follows a sharp deterioration in Russian refining capacity as attacks intensified in 2026.

India became Russia’s largest buyer of crude, purchasing 1.5 to 2 million barrels following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It reached a record of 2.66 million barrels per day in June 2026, a part of which is processed in Indian refineries and re-exported as petroleum products, including gasoline.

India's total gasoline exports reached a record high of 4 lakh barrels per day in 2025, majorly imported by Asian countries.

Strikes on refineries have pushed Russia’s crude processing to its lowest level in two decades, cutting gasoline output by roughly 25 per cent.

Operating refineries are producing about 85,000 tonnes of gasoline per day against summer demand of around 1.11 lakh tonnes, leaving a structural daily shortfall of roughly 25,000 tonnes.

The shortfall now amounts to about 20 per cent of domestic consumption and has pushed wholesale gasoline prices above 100 rubles, the report said.

Russian light aircraft operators have begun substituting automobile gasoline for aviation fuel due to shortage and aviation fuel price surge, it noted.

—IANS

aar/ag

LATEST NEWS

Mahesh Babu: 'Rao Bahadur' isn’t just a film that grabs you by the collar but one that gets under your skin! (Photo:IANS/PR)

Mahesh Babu: 'Rao Bahadur' isn’t just a film that grabs you by the collar but one that gets under your skin!

Vikram Bhatt says relationship between filmmaker, audience is akin to mother and child

Vikram Bhatt says relationship between filmmaker, audience is akin to mother and child

Mansi, Ronak lead India's challenge at U15 and U20 Asian Wrestling Championships

Mansi, Ronak lead India's challenge at U15 and U20 Asian Wrestling Championships

Adani Foundation collects record 52,306 blood units across 754 locations on Gautam Adani’s birthday

Adani Foundation collects record 52,306 blood units across 754 locations on Gautam Adani’s birthday

When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Scotland, know all details of their match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Friday. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch SL vs SCO, know all details

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film with Koratala Siva goes on floors with grand pooja in Amaravati (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film with Koratala Siva goes on floors with grand pooja in Amaravati

Bit of baptism by fire for Ireland’s bowlers, pressure is also on world champions India, says Lorcan Tucker ahead of first t20I in Belfast. Photo credit:

Bit of baptism by fire for our bowlers, pressure is also on world champions India, says Ireland’s Tucker

Adani Airports to develop integrated airport cities spanning over 655 acres in 5 states

Adani Airports to develop integrated airport cities spanning over 655 acres in 5 states

National Games, Khelo India athletes to undergo mandatory anti-doping education sessions: Mandaviya

National Games, Khelo India athletes to undergo mandatory anti-doping education: Mandaviya

Aryaan Arora calls working with Arijit Singh in Meant To Be (Sajni) 'a defining moment'

Aryaan Arora calls working with Arijit Singh in Meant To Be (Sajni) 'a defining moment'