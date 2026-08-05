Shreya Kalra lifts the trophy for 'Lock Upp 2', Shivangi Joshi becomes the 1st runner up

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) After going through 6 weeks of an emotional rollercoaster, social media influencer Shreya Kalra finally lifted the trophy of 'Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa'.

Shreya's journey on the show has been a blast, garnering praises from both the viewers and co-contestants.

Television actress Shivangi Joshi emerged as the first runner-up of the reality show, while Yogesh Rawat became the second runner-up.

Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde, two strong contenders of the show, got evicted extremely close to the finish line.

All the top 5 contenders – Shreya, Shivangi, Yogesh, Ram, and Shilpa were asked to make a puzzle. The contestant with the most incorrect pieces would be evicted. Ram Kapoor lost the task, leaving Shilpa, Shreya, Shivangi, and Yogesh to fight for the trophy.

Next, Yogesh was asked to convince Shilpa, Shreya, and Shivangi to pick the box that said 'terminated'. Shilpa made the wrong choice and lost the challenge.

The top 3 finalists - Shreya, Shivangi, and Yogesh were asked some difficult questions from the media as well as the jury comprising of actors.

Awez Darbar accused Shreya of influencing her ex-flame to make certain claims about him while he was a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 19', affecting his image on social media.

Actress Mannara Chopra demanded clarification from Shivangi on her equation with fellow contestant Harshad Chopda. Shivangi was also questioned about manipulating Harshad into giving up his spot in the finale to make her the 1st finalist.

Additionally, Yogesh was also slammed for his arrogance and attitude during the show.

As the jury voted, Yogesh was out of the race as the winner of 'Lock Upp 2'

Once Shreya and Shivangi bagged the top 2 spots, ex-contestants, jury, and the jailers - Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh voted. After Shreya received the maximum number of votes, she was declared the winner for this season of the show.

--IANS

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