Manikandan's next film titled 'Makkal Kaavalan'

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) The makers of director Santhosh Kumar's eagerly awaited action drama, featuring actor Manikandan in the lead, on Wednesday announced the title of their film as 'Makkal Kaavalan'.

The film is being jointly produced by director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios and Birla Studios.

Vijay Sethupathi, who along with a number of other celebrities released the first look poster of the film, said, "Happy to reveal the first look of #MakkalKaavalan. So happy for you, thambi @Manikabali87. Every time you choose a script, you surprise us differently. This looks like another special journey. Can't wait to watch you own this character. My best wishes to @BirlaStudios @NeelamStudios_ @ananya_birla @beemji @Tisaditi @kumarselva4402 @nivaskprasanna and the entire team."

The film has triggered huge expectations as the huge success of K Manikandan’s previous three films -- 'Good Night', 'Lover' and 'Kudumbasthan' -- has gone on to establish him as one of Tamil cinema’s most dependable and sought-after leading actors.

With Makkal Kaavalan, Manikandan will be seen playing the lead in an action drama for the first time.

Written and directed by Santhosh Kumar, sources say 'Makkal Kaavalan' will revolve around a simple man determined to live with dignity until a corrupt system leaves him with only two choices -- surrender or resist.

What begins as one man’s struggle for survival grows into something far larger, forcing him to become a leader he never sought to be. As the battle intensifies, the price of resistance mounts and the line between an ordinary man and a people’s protector begins to disappear.

K. Manikandan stars in the titular role alongside Vaagai Chandrasekar, A Venkatesh, R.K. Vijaymurugan, Shanmugam Muthusamy, Sabumon, Unni Maya, Divya Sripada, Jenson Dhivakar, Lallu, Gemini Mani and Raghu.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Pratheepan Selvaratnam, editing by Arul Moses, production design by Pappanadu C Uthayakumar, stunts by Don Ashok, sound Design by Anthony Jayaruban, costume design by Sureshkumar and makeup by Ramachandran.

Nivas K Prasanna, who scored the music for 'Bison Kaalamaadan', will be scoring the music for 'Makkal Kaavalan' as well.

Sunil Chainani of Birla Studios said, “Following the success of Bison Kaalamaadan, we’re delighted to embark on the next chapter of our partnership with Neelam Studios with Makkal Kaavalan. We remain deeply committed to championing filmmakers with bold, original voices and stories that connect deeply with audiences, and Santhosh Kumar brings exactly that vision to this film in his feature directorial debut. K. Manikandan has established himself as one of Tamil cinema’s most compelling actors, and we’re thrilled to have him lead this project. Makkal Kaavalan is a powerful and entertaining story with a deeply emotional core, and we look forward to bringing it to audiences in theatres.”

Pa. Ranjith and Aditi Anand of Neelam Studios said, “We are delighted to bring one of the brightest young writer-directors in Tamil cinema, Santhosh Kumar, to audiences with Makkal Kaavalan. It's one of the most exciting films we have had the opportunity to be part of, anchored by a truly outstanding performance from Manikandan. We are equally thrilled to continue our partnership with Birla Studios, who share our belief in backing ambitious, filmmaker-led cinema with the scale to reach audiences everywhere.”

Actor K Manikandan said, “Makkal Kaavalan is a unique action drama rooted in cultural and ethnic disputes. The originality and honesty in the script gave me all the compelling reasons to take it up. The film is gripping, intense, and very timely for today's world. I was hooked from the very first time Santhosh narrated the story. This is a dream project for us, and we're thrilled that it has come out exactly the way we envisioned.”

Director Santhosh Kumar said, “Makkal Kaavalan is my first feature film. It is inspired by the people I have met, the experiences I have lived through, and the realities I have witnessed. At its core, the film explores the hierarchies within systems of power and the inequalities they create. It also tells the story of an honest man and the challenges he faces while trying to uphold his integrity within that system. Having Manikandan lead this film brings exactly the honesty and intensity the character demands. I'm thankful to Birla Studios and Neelam Studios for believing in this story and giving me the platform for my feature debut.”

--IANS

mkr/