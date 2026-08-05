J&K Open 2026: Khalin Joshi opens commanding seven-shot lead at halfway stage

Srinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) Khalin Joshi shot a five-under 66 to extend his lead to seven shots at 13-under 129 on day two of the INR 1 crore J&K Open 2026 being played at the picturesque Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Bengaluru golfer, who began the day with a two-shot advantage, backed up his opening 63 with another assured display. His bogey-free round featured three birdies and an eagle as he pulled clear of Delhi’s Rashid Khan and Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema, who shared second place at six-under 136.

Starting from the 10th tee, Joshi made his first birdie of the day on the 12th after striking a five-iron to two feet. He followed it with a six-foot birdie conversion on the 13th before picking up another shot on the third, where he hit his lob wedge to three feet.

The defining moment came on the par-five seventh. Joshi found the centre of the fairway with his drive and struck a seven-iron from about 190 yards to 20 feet before rolling in the eagle putt.

“That was one of the best putts I made all day,” said Joshi. “I struck the ball solidly and gave myself more chances than I did yesterday, but I didn’t convert as many. Considering how well I hit the ball, I probably could have shot a little lower score, but I’m very pleased, especially to keep the card bogey-free.”

Joshi, a former Asian Tour winner who captured the Andhra Open Golf Championship in April, has dropped only one shot through 36 holes. His lone bogey came on the 17th during his opening round.

With a commanding cushion heading into the weekend, Joshi is determined to stay with the

approach that has served him well over the first two days.

“The strategy will remain simple. The rough is quite thick, so hitting fairways will be the key,” he said. “I’ll continue giving myself birdie opportunities and hopefully convert a few more putts over the next two rounds.”

Joshi has also embraced the relaxed atmosphere at Royal Springs, where the striking surroundings—and occasional bear sightings—have enhanced the experience.

“It’s exciting to see the bears, although keeping a safe distance is important,” he said. “The scenery here is unbelievable, so I’m enjoying the atmosphere and the fact that I’m playing good golf.”

Two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan (68-68) and Angad Cheema (68-68) remained Joshi’s closest challengers after returning matching second-round 68s. Cheema, who finished runner-up at the Boulders Classic in April, joined Rashid at six-under 136.

The Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek (68-69), Noida’s Gaurav Pratap Singh (68-69), Chandigarh’s Ajeetesh Sandhu (65-72) and Joshua Seale (69-68) shared fourth place at five-under 137.

Eighteen-year-old Gurugram rookie Harman Sachdeva (65-73), who produced the only

bogey-free round on the opening day, slipped six places to tied eighth at four-under 138.

PGTI Ranking leader Saptak Talwar (69-71), who spent the summer competing on the HotelPlanner Tour, dropped from overnight tied ninth to tied 23rd at two-under 140.

The par-four 11th hole was shortened and played as a par-three due to waterlogging caused by heavy rain prior to the start of the tournament. The cut fell at one-over 143, with 50 of 131 players advancing to the last two rounds.

--IANS

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