Russia and Ukraine agree for Orthodox Easter ceasefire

Moscow, April 10 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a ceasefire for Orthodox Easter, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing Kyiv's willingness to abide it.

According to the Kremlin, the ceasefire will remain in effect from 4 pm (Moscow time) on April 11 and until the end of April 12, leading Russian news agency Tass reported.

The statement reads, "By decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire has been declared ahead of the Orthodox Easter - from 4:00 p.m. [Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. GMT] on April 11 until the end of April 12, 2026 [9:00 pm GMT]."

Russian soldiers have been ordered to cease combat operations in all directions during the ceasefire from April 11-12. However, they have been asked to stand ready to repel any enemy attack.

The statement reads, "Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Andrey Belousov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation - Commander of the Joint Grouping of Forces - Army General Valery Gerasimov have been instructed to halt combat operations in all areas for this period. Russian troops are to remain ready to repel any possible provocations by the enemy, as well as any aggressive actions on its part."

Meanwhile, Zelensky stated that Ukraine had proposed a ceasefire during the Easter Holidays and would act accordingly.

"Ukraine has repeatedly stated that we are ready for symmetrical steps. We proposed a ceasefire during the Easter holidays this year and will act accordingly. People need an Easter free from threats and real movement toward peace, and Russia has a chance not to return to strikes after Easter as well," Zelensky posted on X.

The ceasefire comes as talks to end the war between Ukraine and Russia remain stalled.

On April 3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow has repeatedly said that to stop Russia's military action in Ukraine, Kyiv must withdraw from Donbass.

When asked about reports alleging that Russia had set a deadline for withdrawal of Ukrainian soldiers, he responded, "There are no deadlines, it’s not true."

"We have repeatedly said that in order to stop the hot stage of the special military operation, Ukraine needs to pull back troops from Donbass. This has to be done," Tass quoted Peskov as saying.

He stated that the withdrawal of Ukrainian soldiers from Donbass would contribute to the transition to a political and diplomatic settlement of the war between Moscow and Kyiv.

Peskov said, "For this, [Vladimir] Zelensky must take political responsibility and make an appropriate decision. But there are no deadlines here. This should be done today, or better yet, it should have been done yesterday."

--IANS

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